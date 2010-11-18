KEYC - Home

Pet Microchipping

Updated:

Earlier today, volunteers from Mending Spirits Animal Rescue were extending its service to help those with pets.

Local News

Coming Together For Eid al-Fitr

Updated:

Across the world, Muslims are marking one of the most important holidays on the Islamic calendar to celebrate the breaking of fast.

Man Arrested After Fatal Shooting Near State Capitol

Updated:

St. Paul police have arrested a man in a fatal weekend shooting near the Minnesota Capitol.     

Sen. Amy Klobuchar Promotes Legislation For National Guard And Reserve Members

Updated:

An area senator is promoting legislation to give them benefits.

Anti-Police Protesters Interrupt Twin Cities Pride Parade

Updated:

Anti-police protesters are disrupting the Twin Cities Pride Parade over the police shooting of Philando Castile.

Hundreds Attend Twin Cities Pride Festival Video included

Updated:

Cities all over are celebrating pride week and in Minneapolis, Loring Park is the hub of it all. 

Senator Al Franken Speaks On Health Care Bill Video included

Updated:

 Minnesota Senator Al Franken Discusses the GOP health care plan with constituents in Burnsville. 

Spreading Equality Through Art Video included

Updated:

Several area students are using creativity to combat contempt.

Day of Service at Aspen Dental Video included

Updated:

Dental office opened their doors to provide a day of free dental care for local veterans.

3 Wounded, 1 Arrested After Shooting In Twin Cities Suburb

Updated:

Authorities say three people were shot and injured following an altercation in a Twin Cities suburb. 

Businesses Take Part in United Way's Week of Action Video included

Updated:

The United Way's Week of Action is in full swing. And this Friday, local businesses teamed up to make a difference.

Dayton Agrees to Fund Legislature Until October

Updated:

 Dayton agrees to fund Legislature until October

Nicollet County Hosts Relay for Life Video included

Updated:

Those who have been touched by cancer met in St. Peter to remember those who have lost the fight, and honor the survivors and caregivers.

UPDATE: ACLU Accuses Worthington Officers of Attacking Suspect Video included

Updated:

The American Civil Liberties Union is accusing law enforcement officers in Minnesota of a brutal attack on an assault suspect. 

Man Arrested After Stealing Police Vehicle, Chase

Updated:

A police pursuit Thursday afternoon spanning more than 20 miles ends in a cornfield near Waldorf

Police Pursuit Ends in Cornfield Video included

Updated:

The pursuit started at a home in Mankato yesterday afternoon, where police had sought to arrest 38-year-old Danny Zuehlke, of Preston, on a felony warrant out of Fillmore County.Authorities say that's when Zuehlke stole the squad car, leading police on a 20 mile pursuit that reached speeds of 130 miles per hour. The pursuit ended in a cornfield near Waldorf, where Zuehlke fled from police on foot. Miller Says "Thankfully, in all of this, no officers nor civilians were injured.

Vikings Fever is Ramping Up in Mankato Video included

Updated:

We're one month away from Vikings Training Camp and Mankato is invited to help welcome the team to town.

Friendship Brews Up Coffee Roasting Business Video included

Updated:

For many people, the day doesn't start until they've had that first cup of coffee or two, but two local friends have turned their love for the drink into a whole lot more...

Partners For Affordable Housing Names New Executive Director Video included

Updated:

Partners for Affordable Housing has named Jen Theneman as its new Executive Director. 

PICK OF THE LITTER: Kennedy Is Looking For A Forever Home Video included

Updated:

Dog Adoption Specialist with BENCHS, Terri Hanson, joined us today with Kennedy, a female Aussie/black mouth cur mix who came to BENCHS from another shelter that was overwhelmed with dogs. 

1 Dead After Shooting At Minnetonka Storage Facility

Updated:

Police are investigating a shooting at a Public Storage facility in the Minneapolis suburb of Minnetonka.   

Twin Cities Pride Officials Apologize, Will Let Police March

Updated:

Organizers of the Twin Cities Pride Parade have apologized to police for asking officers to minimize their participation in Sunday's annual event in downtown Minneapolis due to tensions over the shooting of Philando Castile. 

Kansas Jury Awards $218M To Kansas Farmers In Syngenta Suit

Updated:

 A federal jury in Kansas has awarded nearly $218 million to farmers who sued Swiss agribusiness giant Syngenta over its introduction of a genetically engineered corn seed variety.  

Two Injured In Spirit Lake Stabbing Incident

Updated:

Two people are injured after an alleged stabbing in Spirit Lake, Iowa. 

Trump's Putdown Of Wind Energy Whips Up Backlash In Iowa

Updated:

President Trump's putdown of wind energy at his Iowa rally was denounced Thursday across the state, which has been a national leader in wind generation. 

Redwood County Sheriff's Office Warning Of Lottery Scam

Updated:

The Redwood County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a lottery scam surfacing in the area.    

Car Crashes Into Estherville Hy-Vee Video included

Updated:

Two are injured in an unusual crash in Estherville Thursday morning.

Investigation of Leak Could Cost University of Minnesota

Updated:

The investigation into a leak of confidential information about allegations of sexual harassment by a University of Minnesota athletic department employee could become costly

Fairmont Sears Closing Next Month Video included

Updated:

Fairmont Sears Owner Jennifer Bolden says she was informed on Tuesday, June 20 by corporate that her location would be closing.

Senate Health Care Bill to Replace ACA Released Video included

Updated:

Senate Republicans took the wraps off their plan to repeal and replace Obamacare. Senate leaders are calling the bill a "discussion draft."  Democrats contend it looks more like a "done deal" and they're furious.

Texas Boy's Dream Brings Him To Drive A Tank Video included

Updated:

For 12–year–old Nathan Mendoza, he's a bit too young yet to get behind the wheel of a car, but his hands were pulling the gears manning a tank and making a big splash.

Development Plan for Mankato Transit In The Works Video included

Updated:

Focus is on which aspects of the transit system were working well and which ones weren't.

Local Company Lends Understanding On Healthcare Proposal Video included

Updated:

Brown & Brown Insurance in North Mankato held a seminar to help the community understand who exactly will be affected and how.

Baier/Knowles Teaming Up With Duluth Huskies Video included

Updated:

The New Ulm Cathedral Greyhounds and Springfield Tigers have played some memorable baseball games against one another over the years. Now two players who were fierce rivals in high school are teaming up in the Northwoods League. 

Kids Experience 1800s Classroom in New Ulm Video included

Updated:

Students spent a day in a 19th century one-room schoolhouse to learn what things were taught back then. 

State Patrol Investigating Accident In Waseca County

Updated:

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating an accident out of Waseca County. 

Farm Forward: Adding Pennycress To The Corn/Soybean Rotation Video included

Updated:

This week's Farm Forward looks at oilseeds, in particular a plant called pennycress, which could be used for biodiesel and other products

MDA Warns Of Poison Hemlock Plant Video included

Updated:

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture is warning residents about the dangers of a poisonous plant. 

MIDDAY EXPERT: Benefits Of Including Strength, Cardio In Workout Routine Video included

Updated:

Owner of Kato Crossfit, Ben Janike, joined KEYC News 12 this Midday to talk about the importance of incorporating both strength and cardio training in your workout routine.  

North Mankato Woman Charged For Alleged Abuse On Children

Updated:

A North Mankato woman is facing multiple charges after allegedly abusing her five children.

Waseca Man Charged In Undercover Prostitution Sting

Updated:

A 30-year-old Waseca man is charged in a prostitution sting. 

Police Asked To Limit Presence In Minneapolis Pride Parade

Updated:

Organizers of the Twin Cities Pride Parade have asked police to minimize their participation in Sunday's event in downtown Minneapolis, citing tensions over the police shooting of Philando Castile.  

Meeker County Officer Sentenced In Stalking Case

Updated:

A Meeker County patrol sergeant accused of stalking a man has pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct.    

4 Iowa Cities Targeted Because Of Fireworks Restrictions

Updated:

A Nebraska company wants a federal court to stop four Iowa cities from restricting fireworks sales. B

University of Minnesota to Raise Tuition This Fall

Updated:

The University of Minnesota will raise tuition at its Twin Cities campus this fall

KrisAnn Krause Named June "Good People" Winner Video included

Updated:

This month’s Good People recipient is giving back after she herself received help from the Arthritis Foundation

4-Year-Old Daughter to Philando Castile's Girlfriend: "I can keep you safe." Video included

Updated:

Wednesday, new video was released from the aftermath, showing the bravery of a little girl who witnessed the shooting.

Woman Dies in Algona House Fire

Updated:

A 29-year-old woman from Des Moines has died in a house fire in Algona. 

Special Gift For Area Family Video included

Updated:

A North Mankato family facing a health crisis receives a life-changing surprise.

Multiple Crews Respond To Fire in Belgrade Township Video included

Updated:

Area firefighters respond to a shop with living quarters that was on fire earlier Wednesday afternoon. Crews from North Mankato, Nicollet, Lake Crystal, St. Peter, South Bend and Courtland were called to the fire on 421st Avenue just after 3:30 Wednesday. 

Walker-Rider Tournament Celebrates 20th Year Video included

Updated:

On Wednesday, over 30 golfers from Minneopa, Terrace View and North Links all hit the links at Minneopa Golf Club for the 20th Annual Walker-Rider Tournament. 

Solstice At Seppmann Mill Video included

Updated:

Celebrating the longest day of the year

Observing Ramadan On The Longest Day Of The Year Video included

Updated:

15 hours, 30 minutes. No food. No water.

Training for Emergency or Disaster Communications Video included

Updated:

The workshop was based on a mock mass sickness at a college..having members work through how to react to the event, including response to the media.

Sibley County Man To Serve 4 Year Prison Term After Probation Violation

Updated:

Joshua Krueger's sentence was stayed in 2016, will now serve prison term for probation violation.

Old Time Vernon Center Fourth Of July Tradition To End Video included

Updated:

Lack of volunteer makes 2017 celebration most likely their last.

Preserving The Stories Of Jeffers Petroglyphs Video included

Updated:

An estimated 5,000 Native American rock carvings in a native prairie setting near Comfrey tell the tales of life long ago.

Strawberries Ready For Picking Video included

Updated:

The more than 100–year–old Schumacher's Berry Farm opened for the season last Thursday, June 15.

Mountain Lake Man Injured In Motorcycle Accident

Updated:

In Jackson County, a 19-year-old Mountain Lake man is injured in a motorcycle accident.  

Buffalo Lake Man Injured In Fertilizer Spreader Rollover

Updated:

A Buffalo Lake man is injured after rolling his fertilizer spreader in Renville County. 

MIDDAY EXPERT: Meal Prep Ideas For Healthy Eating Video included

Updated:

Jordana Schreiner, RD, LD, Registered Dietitian with Hilltop Hy-Vee in Mankato, joined KEYC News 12 this Midday to talk about meal preps.  Schreiner talked about why meal preps are recommended for everyone, including those with a busy lifestyle. She says the first thing you should do is go through the planning process and make a grocery list, making sure to keep your My Plate in mind. Hy-Vee has a variety of online tools to help making the meal prep process easier. Click here fo...

Body Recovered From Fargo River Identified

Updated:

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner has confirmed the body recovered from a river in Fargo, North Dakota is that of a missing swimmer.      Twenty-nine-year-old David Tikayne disappeared while swimming with friends June 5 near a pedestrian bridge that connects Memorial Park in Moorhead with Oak Grove Park in Fargo.      Tikayne's body was found in the Red River last week.      The Moorhead and Fargo fire departments and the Red River Vall... More>>

Murder Charge Filed In Fatal Overdose

Updated:

A Minneapolis man suspected of providing the fentanyl that killed an Edina man is charged with murder.      Anthony West is jailed in Hennepin County on $500,000 bail. The 43-year-old West is charged with third-degree murder in the Feb. 25 death of a 27-year-old man who was not identified in a criminal complaint.  Prosecutors around the state have been increasingly seeking murder charges against dealers who sell illicit drugs that result in a fatal overdose. ... More>>

Mankato Native Serving On-Board USS Ronald Reagan

Updated:

The Navy says the USS Ronald Reagan is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, which provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region.

Clydesdale Team Visits Lower North Mankato

Updated:

Proceeds from the event go to Children's Miracle Network hospitals.

Boy With Special Needs Rescued From Marsh In Eden Prairie

Updated:

A 9-year-old boy with special needs has been found in a marsh after wandering away from a camp in Eden Prairie.

Albert Lea Democrat Enters Congressional Race

Updated:

Minehart says he has reached a point in his life where he wants to help others, just as many have helped him in his life.

Meth, Manufacturing Equipment Seized In Fargo

Updated:

Police in Fargo say officers uncovered a mobile methamphetamine lab after finding a man passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle.  

THRIVE: Understanding Heat Stroke to Avoid It Video included

Updated:

As we enter the warmest months of the year, it's important to be aware of heat related illnesses.

Area Football Players Learn Firsthand From Vikings Great Video included

Updated:

Even though the pros don't take the gridiron for another month, that didn't stop a former Viking from coming to Mankato for a kids camp.

Twins Youth Baseball Clinic Comes To Waseca Video included

Updated:

Earlier Saturday morning  a Minnesota Twins youth baseball clinic took centerstage at the iconic Tink Larson Field over in Waseca putting the fun in fundamentals for those that may one day suit up at Target Field. "To come here, in the field that Tink built to teach some baseball, it's an honor," said Steve Hucke. Plenty of young baseball players from all over Southern Minnesota converged at Tink Larson Field for a clinic put on by the Minnesota Twins learning fr...

Ries Inks With Texas Charge Video included

Updated:

NFCA Player of the Year and National Champion Coley Ries will continue her softball career at the next level. The Eagle Lake-native inked a deal with the Texas Charge of the National Pro Fastpitch League. The former Mankato East Cougar led the Mavericks to the 2017 NCAA D-II National Softball Title. 

Marshall Baseball Takes Home 3rd Place At State Video included

Updated:

Marshall wins 10-9 over Alexandria. 

Springfield's Wersal Nabs State Golf Title Video included

Updated:

Springfield girls and Sleepy Eye United boys finish 3rd in the MSHSL Class A state golf tournament.

East's Haley Finishes 2nd in Class AAA Video included

Updated:

Mankato East sophomore, Carson Haley shot a 144 through two-rounds of action at the MSHSL Class AAA state golf tournament. The sophomore's score tied him for 2nd place, one shot behind Wayzata's Van Holmgren.

MSU's Rodning Drafted by Blue Jays Video included

Updated:

The Toronto Blue Jays selected MSU LHP Brody Rodning in the 13th-round of the MLB draft with the 399th overall pick.

Tigers Gearing Up For State Tournament Video included

Updated:

For the first time since 2015 the Marshall Tigers are back in the state baseball tournament.

ML/GHEC/Truman Ready For First Ever State Tournament Video included

Updated:

In MLGHECT's sixth season as the Jaguars co–op, the team is setting its sights on winning a state championship. 

THRIVE: International Men's Health Awareness Week Video included

Updated:

Bringing awareness to men and boys getting annual checkups.

Thrive: Children's Museum Of Southern Minnesota Video included

Updated:

The Children's Museum of Southern Minnesota has a temporary exhibit space where they have the ability to rotate exhibits every 3–4 months. 

Thrive: New Juice Recommendations Video included

Updated:

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends keeping children from drinking juice. 

Thrive: Sculpture Tour Promoting Wellness

Updated:

Sculptures began lining the streets, marking their spot on May 13. 

Thrive: Shingles Can Strike Years After Chicken Pox Video included

Updated:

 Anyone who has experienced the chicken pox virus may have a reactivation known as shingles. 

THRIVE: Hepatitis C Treatment

Updated:

New drugs have made Hepatitis C treatment more effective. 

THRIVE: Harvest Of The Month Video included

Updated:

Eating fruits and vegetables are an essential part of our diets to stay healthy...

THRIVE: School Snack Carts Video included

Updated:

 Participating area schools are utilizing a snack cart in the morning to help keep kids on track.  "A hungry student is a student that might have trouble focusing on their schoolwork, concentrating in the classroom. There might be behavior issues, trouble learning so this is just kind of a morning snack to hold them over until lunch," ISD 77/Mankato Clinic Foundation, Kelsey Rounds said.  The snack carts are brought to the hallways around 9:30 in the morning.

THRIVE: Less Invasive Bunion Surgery Video included

Updated:

A bunion is a bump on your big toe where a normal bone changes position to become more prominent or stick out. 

THRIVE: Maintaining Behavioral Changes Video included

Updated:

Whether it has to do with working out or dieting, making a life change can be difficult enough in itself, but maintaining that behavior change forever is the hardest part.

THRIVE: Maintaining Sleep Schedule Video included

Updated:

Maintaining steady sleep schedule with ways to fall asleep without using medication.

THRIVE: Prostate Cancer Screenings Video included

Updated:

 The men's health forum coming up on April 11 brings health awareness to men.. Focusing in on prostate cancer at this year's event. 

THRIVE: Upcoming 2017 Men's Health Forum Focuses On Prostate Cancer Video included

Updated:

The men's health forum is designed to reach an audience that doesn't necessarily pay as close attention to their health.  

THRIVE: Nutrition Importance When Working Out Video included

Updated:

Often times the importance of nutrition for fueling the body when exercising can be overlooked.

THRIVE: Cancer Risks From Tanning Beds Video included

Updated:

 "Recently saw a statistic that tanning beds cause more than 400 thousand skin cancers in the us a year. Here in the clinic we see skin cancer every day," Mankato Clinic Dermatologist, Dr. Paul Bandelin said.  

THRIVE: Treating Trauma With Brain Spotting Video included

Updated:

Three different ingredients make something traumatic to an individual.  

THRIVE: SMILES Program Works Toward Reaching Goals Video included

Updated:

SMILES is a center for independent living serving people with disabilities in the community.. And after coming across the Mankato Clinic's THRIVE campaign.. one SMILES counselor was inspired to use eat, move sleep into a program if their own. 

THRIVE: Exercise As Medicine Video included

Updated:

Using exercise as a natural medication.

THRIVE: Health Hazards Of Drinking Pop Video included

Updated:

Pop's sweet taste, pleasant fizz and energizing jolt may often seem like just what you need. 

THRIVE: Benefits Of Weight Resistance Training Video included

Updated:

Although cardiovascular training is important.. often times women push weight resistance training off to the side.

Thrive: Practicing Mindfulness To Change Thinking Video included

Updated:

Throughout the day many of us have negative thoughts running through our minds, but would do anything to make it stop and get rid of the worry. Mindfulness is the practice for managing thoughts and selecting your attention to give you an opportunity to worry less and select where you place that attention.  "I use it when I'm caught up in my worries or I'm bombarded with too many thoughts at once or I find myself in this negative space or thinking about myself in a negative w..

Thrive: Fare For All, Saving Money On Groceries Video included

Updated:

Would you like to save money on your grocery bills this month? 

Thrive: Cortisone Shots Improving Quality Of Life Video included

Updated:

 Cortisone shots are injections that may help relieve pain and inflammation in a specific area of your body.  

Thrive: Mastering Life's Challenges With Resilience Video included

Updated:

Resilience.. Mastering life's challenges by adapting regrouping and moving on.  

Thrive: Dry Skin Remedies

Updated:

It's hard to escape the effects of the cold, dry, Minnesota winters. But preventative steps to minimize dry skin can be used to keep it under control. 

Thrive: Dealing With A Binge Eating Disorder

Updated:

A binge eating disorder is not an easy thing to deal with and often makes sufferers feel alone.

Thrive: The Effects Of Asthma

Updated:

People with asthma deal with symptoms like wheezing, shortness of breath, chest tightness, and coughing.. 

Thrive: Importance Of Hearing Check-Ups

Updated:

Having a hearing disorder can sometimes go without notice because without a check-up individuals start to adapt. 

Thrive: Protecting Your Eyes

Updated:

Some wear them as a fashion statement.. some wear them to avoid squinting.. but everyone should wear them for protection. 

Waterville Elementary Principal Wins Golden Apple Award

Updated:

For most students, going to the principal's office can be a scary thing... But at Waterville Elementary, it's something they look forward to. 

Fairmont's Mike Fischer is May 'Good People'

Updated:

This month's Good People Award winner comes to us from Fairmont. Mike Fischer combines his passion for softball with his passion for helping others. 

MSU Professors Are February Good People Video included

Updated:

Getting kids excited about learning can be tricky. This month's Good People recipients make learning fun. 

Prestons Are November Good People

Updated:

Robert and Jean Preston want to make sure kids in Mankato don't go hungry when school isn't in session. 

MSU Grad Already Has A Job (And Business)

Updated:

Francis Kanneh created underrecruitedprep.com two years ago and plans to use his marketing degree to take it to the next level

State Street Theater Receives Large Donation

Updated:

State Street Theater is receiving their third cornerstone pledge in memory of a former Minnesota judge.

DOL's Overtime Rule Put On Hold

Updated:

The Department of Labor's new overtime rule set to go into effect today has been put on hold. 

St. Mary's First-Grade Teacher Keeping Excitement For Learning Alive Video included

Updated:

A first-grade teacher in Sleepy Eye has dedicated decades to make learning fun and active.

Thrive: Managing Joint Arthritis

Updated:

Joint arthritis is painful. In this Thrive report, KEYC News 12s Lisa Cownie shows us being active is one key in managing that pain. 

Thrive: Thyroid And Body Function

Updated:

There is one little gland in our bodies that can have a big impact on our energy levels, sleep patterns, and weight management. In this Thrive segment, KEYC News 12s Lisa Cownie tells more about the thyroid.

Thrive: Obesity And Joint Problems

Updated:

Need another reason to stick with that weight management resolution you made? KEYC News 12s Lisa Cownie says giving your joints a break is a good reason to shed some pounds. 

Thrive: Preventive Screenings

Updated:

We have an idea for a New Year's Resolution you should stick to, making appointments to get preventive screenings done. In this Thrive segment, KEYC News 12's Lisa Cownie breaks down what preventive measures are out there and when we should get them done.  

Thrive: Loren Ewert's Journey

Updated:

Loren Ewert was diagnosed with Type 2 Diabetes in 2005. Loren says, "I didn't pay that much attention and wasn't that careful with what I was eating." 

Being Well Equipped For The Hockey Season Video included

Updated:

With hockey season well underway there are many things to consider safety-wise before hitting the ice. KEYC News 12's Lisa Cownie looks into ways you can protect yourself on the ice.

Thrive: Catching Up With Mary Jo

Updated:

KEYC News 12 and Mankato Clinic are nearing the end of our year-long community wellness initiative, Thrive. KEYC's Lisa Cownie catches up with the person that helped us kick it all off a little over a year ago. 

How to Select and Eat! A Pomegranate Video included

Updated:

Hy-Vee registered dietitian Holly Ellison says pomegranates are in season right now! And they are packed with both flavor and nutrients. For example,? its antioxidants help guard against cancer, heart disease, premature aging and atherosclerosis. ?

How Alcohol Affects Your Sleep

Updated:

As we wind down our year of the Thrive campaign, we focused on three categories eat, move and sleep. This time we’re talking about the sleep category and how alcohol may affect your sleeping throughout the night. 

The Scoop on Preparing Ginger Video included

Updated:

Ginger and onions are packed full of flavor! 

