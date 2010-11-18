Coming Together For Eid al-Fitr Sunday, June 25, 2017 6:42 PM EDT Updated: Across the world, Muslims are marking one of the most important holidays on the Islamic calendar to celebrate the breaking of fast. More>>

Man Arrested After Fatal Shooting Near State Capitol Sunday, June 25, 2017 6:15 PM EDT Updated: St. Paul police have arrested a man in a fatal weekend shooting near the Minnesota Capitol. More>>

Anti-Police Protesters Interrupt Twin Cities Pride Parade Sunday, June 25, 2017 5:27 PM EDT Updated: Anti-police protesters are disrupting the Twin Cities Pride Parade over the police shooting of Philando Castile. More>>

Hundreds Attend Twin Cities Pride Festival Saturday, June 24, 2017 11:42 PM EDT Updated: Cities all over are celebrating pride week and in Minneapolis, Loring Park is the hub of it all. More>>

Senator Al Franken Speaks On Health Care Bill Saturday, June 24, 2017 11:42 PM EDT Updated: Minnesota Senator Al Franken Discusses the GOP health care plan with constituents in Burnsville. More>>

Spreading Equality Through Art Saturday, June 24, 2017 11:41 PM EDT Updated: Several area students are using creativity to combat contempt. More>>

Day of Service at Aspen Dental Saturday, June 24, 2017 7:45 PM EDT Updated: Dental office opened their doors to provide a day of free dental care for local veterans. More>>

Businesses Take Part in United Way's Week of Action Saturday, June 24, 2017 2:11 PM EDT Updated: The United Way's Week of Action is in full swing. And this Friday, local businesses teamed up to make a difference. More>>

Nicollet County Hosts Relay for Life Friday, June 23, 2017 11:41 PM EDT Updated: Those who have been touched by cancer met in St. Peter to remember those who have lost the fight, and honor the survivors and caregivers. More>>

UPDATE: ACLU Accuses Worthington Officers of Attacking Suspect Friday, June 23, 2017 10:51 PM EDT Updated: The American Civil Liberties Union is accusing law enforcement officers in Minnesota of a brutal attack on an assault suspect. More>>

Man Arrested After Stealing Police Vehicle, Chase Friday, June 23, 2017 10:35 PM EDT Updated: A police pursuit Thursday afternoon spanning more than 20 miles ends in a cornfield near Waldorf More>>

Police Pursuit Ends in Cornfield Friday, June 23, 2017 8:03 PM EDT Updated: The pursuit started at a home in Mankato yesterday afternoon, where police had sought to arrest 38-year-old Danny Zuehlke, of Preston, on a felony warrant out of Fillmore County.Authorities say that's when Zuehlke stole the squad car, leading police on a 20 mile pursuit that reached speeds of 130 miles per hour. The pursuit ended in a cornfield near Waldorf, where Zuehlke fled from police on foot. Miller Says "Thankfully, in all of this, no officers nor civilians were injured. More>>

Vikings Fever is Ramping Up in Mankato Friday, June 23, 2017 7:58 PM EDT Updated: We're one month away from Vikings Training Camp and Mankato is invited to help welcome the team to town. More>>

Friendship Brews Up Coffee Roasting Business Friday, June 23, 2017 7:56 PM EDT Updated: For many people, the day doesn't start until they've had that first cup of coffee or two, but two local friends have turned their love for the drink into a whole lot more... More>>

PICK OF THE LITTER: Kennedy Is Looking For A Forever Home Friday, June 23, 2017 2:34 PM EDT Updated: Dog Adoption Specialist with BENCHS, Terri Hanson, joined us today with Kennedy, a female Aussie/black mouth cur mix who came to BENCHS from another shelter that was overwhelmed with dogs. More>>

1 Dead After Shooting At Minnetonka Storage Facility Friday, June 23, 2017 2:18 PM EDT Updated: Police are investigating a shooting at a Public Storage facility in the Minneapolis suburb of Minnetonka. More>>

Twin Cities Pride Officials Apologize, Will Let Police March Friday, June 23, 2017 2:17 PM EDT Updated: Organizers of the Twin Cities Pride Parade have apologized to police for asking officers to minimize their participation in Sunday's annual event in downtown Minneapolis due to tensions over the shooting of Philando Castile. More>>

Kansas Jury Awards $218M To Kansas Farmers In Syngenta Suit Friday, June 23, 2017 12:15 PM EDT Updated: A federal jury in Kansas has awarded nearly $218 million to farmers who sued Swiss agribusiness giant Syngenta over its introduction of a genetically engineered corn seed variety. More>>

Trump's Putdown Of Wind Energy Whips Up Backlash In Iowa Friday, June 23, 2017 8:09 AM EDT Updated: President Trump's putdown of wind energy at his Iowa rally was denounced Thursday across the state, which has been a national leader in wind generation. More>>

Redwood County Sheriff's Office Warning Of Lottery Scam Friday, June 23, 2017 7:23 AM EDT Updated: The Redwood County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a lottery scam surfacing in the area. More>>

Car Crashes Into Estherville Hy-Vee Friday, June 23, 2017 12:00 AM EDT Updated: Two are injured in an unusual crash in Estherville Thursday morning. More>>

Investigation of Leak Could Cost University of Minnesota Friday, June 23, 2017 12:00 AM EDT Updated: The investigation into a leak of confidential information about allegations of sexual harassment by a University of Minnesota athletic department employee could become costly More>>

Fairmont Sears Closing Next Month Thursday, June 22, 2017 11:52 PM EDT Updated: Fairmont Sears Owner Jennifer Bolden says she was informed on Tuesday, June 20 by corporate that her location would be closing. More>>

Senate Health Care Bill to Replace ACA Released Updated: Thursday, June 22, 2017 11:48 PM EDT Updated: Senate Republicans took the wraps off their plan to repeal and replace Obamacare. Senate leaders are calling the bill a "discussion draft." Democrats contend it looks more like a "done deal" and they're furious. More>>

Texas Boy's Dream Brings Him To Drive A Tank Thursday, June 22, 2017 11:48 PM EDT Updated: For 12–year–old Nathan Mendoza, he's a bit too young yet to get behind the wheel of a car, but his hands were pulling the gears manning a tank and making a big splash. More>>

Development Plan for Mankato Transit In The Works Thursday, June 22, 2017 11:42 PM EDT Updated: Focus is on which aspects of the transit system were working well and which ones weren't. More>>

Local Company Lends Understanding On Healthcare Proposal Thursday, June 22, 2017 11:41 PM EDT Updated: Brown & Brown Insurance in North Mankato held a seminar to help the community understand who exactly will be affected and how. More>>

Baier/Knowles Teaming Up With Duluth Huskies Thursday, June 22, 2017 10:41 PM EDT Updated: The New Ulm Cathedral Greyhounds and Springfield Tigers have played some memorable baseball games against one another over the years. Now two players who were fierce rivals in high school are teaming up in the Northwoods League. More>>

Kids Experience 1800s Classroom in New Ulm Thursday, June 22, 2017 9:39 PM EDT Updated: Students spent a day in a 19th century one-room schoolhouse to learn what things were taught back then. More>>

State Patrol Investigating Accident In Waseca County Thursday, June 22, 2017 9:24 PM EDT Updated: The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating an accident out of Waseca County. More>>

Farm Forward: Adding Pennycress To The Corn/Soybean Rotation Thursday, June 22, 2017 4:47 PM EDT Updated: This week's Farm Forward looks at oilseeds, in particular a plant called pennycress, which could be used for biodiesel and other products More>>

MDA Warns Of Poison Hemlock Plant Thursday, June 22, 2017 2:29 PM EDT Updated: The Minnesota Department of Agriculture is warning residents about the dangers of a poisonous plant. More>>

MIDDAY EXPERT: Benefits Of Including Strength, Cardio In Workout Routine Thursday, June 22, 2017 2:23 PM EDT Updated: Owner of Kato Crossfit, Ben Janike, joined KEYC News 12 this Midday to talk about the importance of incorporating both strength and cardio training in your workout routine. More>>

Police Asked To Limit Presence In Minneapolis Pride Parade Thursday, June 22, 2017 9:42 AM EDT Updated: Organizers of the Twin Cities Pride Parade have asked police to minimize their participation in Sunday's event in downtown Minneapolis, citing tensions over the police shooting of Philando Castile. More>>

Meeker County Officer Sentenced In Stalking Case Thursday, June 22, 2017 9:16 AM EDT Updated: A Meeker County patrol sergeant accused of stalking a man has pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct. More>>

4 Iowa Cities Targeted Because Of Fireworks Restrictions Thursday, June 22, 2017 6:36 AM EDT Updated: A Nebraska company wants a federal court to stop four Iowa cities from restricting fireworks sales. B More>>

University of Minnesota to Raise Tuition This Fall Thursday, June 22, 2017 12:00 AM EDT Updated: The University of Minnesota will raise tuition at its Twin Cities campus this fall More>>

KrisAnn Krause Named June "Good People" Winner Thursday, June 22, 2017 12:00 AM EDT Updated: This month’s Good People recipient is giving back after she herself received help from the Arthritis Foundation More>>

Woman Dies in Algona House Fire Wednesday, June 21, 2017 11:54 PM EDT Updated: A 29-year-old woman from Des Moines has died in a house fire in Algona. More>>

Special Gift For Area Family Wednesday, June 21, 2017 11:46 PM EDT Updated: A North Mankato family facing a health crisis receives a life-changing surprise. More>>

Multiple Crews Respond To Fire in Belgrade Township Wednesday, June 21, 2017 11:46 PM EDT Updated: Area firefighters respond to a shop with living quarters that was on fire earlier Wednesday afternoon. Crews from North Mankato, Nicollet, Lake Crystal, St. Peter, South Bend and Courtland were called to the fire on 421st Avenue just after 3:30 Wednesday. More>>

Walker-Rider Tournament Celebrates 20th Year Wednesday, June 21, 2017 11:44 PM EDT Updated: On Wednesday, over 30 golfers from Minneopa, Terrace View and North Links all hit the links at Minneopa Golf Club for the 20th Annual Walker-Rider Tournament. More>>

Solstice At Seppmann Mill Wednesday, June 21, 2017 11:42 PM EDT Updated: Celebrating the longest day of the year More>>

Training for Emergency or Disaster Communications Wednesday, June 21, 2017 9:00 PM EDT Updated: The workshop was based on a mock mass sickness at a college..having members work through how to react to the event, including response to the media. More>>

Preserving The Stories Of Jeffers Petroglyphs Wednesday, June 21, 2017 7:56 PM EDT Updated: An estimated 5,000 Native American rock carvings in a native prairie setting near Comfrey tell the tales of life long ago. More>>

Strawberries Ready For Picking Wednesday, June 21, 2017 7:52 PM EDT Updated: The more than 100–year–old Schumacher's Berry Farm opened for the season last Thursday, June 15. More>>

Mountain Lake Man Injured In Motorcycle Accident Wednesday, June 21, 2017 2:17 PM EDT Updated: In Jackson County, a 19-year-old Mountain Lake man is injured in a motorcycle accident. More>>

Buffalo Lake Man Injured In Fertilizer Spreader Rollover Wednesday, June 21, 2017 2:16 PM EDT Updated: A Buffalo Lake man is injured after rolling his fertilizer spreader in Renville County. More>>

MIDDAY EXPERT: Meal Prep Ideas For Healthy Eating Wednesday, June 21, 2017 2:05 PM EDT Updated: Jordana Schreiner, RD, LD, Registered Dietitian with Hilltop Hy-Vee in Mankato, joined KEYC News 12 this Midday to talk about meal preps. Schreiner talked about why meal preps are recommended for everyone, including those with a busy lifestyle. She says the first thing you should do is go through the planning process and make a grocery list, making sure to keep your My Plate in mind. Hy-Vee has a variety of online tools to help making the meal prep process easier. Click here fo... More>>

Body Recovered From Fargo River Identified Wednesday, June 21, 2017 12:20 PM EDT Updated: The Ramsey County Medical Examiner has confirmed the body recovered from a river in Fargo, North Dakota is that of a missing swimmer. Twenty-nine-year-old David Tikayne disappeared while swimming with friends June 5 near a pedestrian bridge that connects Memorial Park in Moorhead with Oak Grove Park in Fargo. Tikayne's body was found in the Red River last week. The Moorhead and Fargo fire departments and the Red River Vall... More>>

Murder Charge Filed In Fatal Overdose Wednesday, June 21, 2017 12:12 PM EDT Updated: A Minneapolis man suspected of providing the fentanyl that killed an Edina man is charged with murder. Anthony West is jailed in Hennepin County on $500,000 bail. The 43-year-old West is charged with third-degree murder in the Feb. 25 death of a 27-year-old man who was not identified in a criminal complaint. Prosecutors around the state have been increasingly seeking murder charges against dealers who sell illicit drugs that result in a fatal overdose. ... More>>

Mankato Native Serving On-Board USS Ronald Reagan Wednesday, June 21, 2017 11:38 AM EDT Updated: The Navy says the USS Ronald Reagan is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, which provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. More>>

Boy With Special Needs Rescued From Marsh In Eden Prairie Wednesday, June 21, 2017 10:33 AM EDT Updated: A 9-year-old boy with special needs has been found in a marsh after wandering away from a camp in Eden Prairie. More>>

Albert Lea Democrat Enters Congressional Race Wednesday, June 21, 2017 8:56 AM EDT Updated: Minehart says he has reached a point in his life where he wants to help others, just as many have helped him in his life. More>>

Meth, Manufacturing Equipment Seized In Fargo Wednesday, June 21, 2017 7:57 AM EDT Updated: Police in Fargo say officers uncovered a mobile methamphetamine lab after finding a man passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle. More>>

THRIVE: Understanding Heat Stroke to Avoid It Tuesday, June 20, 2017 8:11 PM EDT Updated: As we enter the warmest months of the year, it's important to be aware of heat related illnesses. More>>

Area Football Players Learn Firsthand From Vikings Great Tuesday, June 20, 2017 7:58 PM EDT Updated: Even though the pros don't take the gridiron for another month, that didn't stop a former Viking from coming to Mankato for a kids camp. More>>

Twins Youth Baseball Clinic Comes To Waseca Saturday, June 17, 2017 11:42 PM EDT Updated: Earlier Saturday morning a Minnesota Twins youth baseball clinic took centerstage at the iconic Tink Larson Field over in Waseca putting the fun in fundamentals for those that may one day suit up at Target Field. "To come here, in the field that Tink built to teach some baseball, it's an honor," said Steve Hucke. Plenty of young baseball players from all over Southern Minnesota converged at Tink Larson Field for a clinic put on by the Minnesota Twins learning fr... More>>

Ries Inks With Texas Charge Friday, June 16, 2017 11:46 PM EDT Updated: NFCA Player of the Year and National Champion Coley Ries will continue her softball career at the next level. The Eagle Lake-native inked a deal with the Texas Charge of the National Pro Fastpitch League. The former Mankato East Cougar led the Mavericks to the 2017 NCAA D-II National Softball Title. More>>

Springfield's Wersal Nabs State Golf Title Wednesday, June 14, 2017 11:43 PM EDT Updated: Springfield girls and Sleepy Eye United boys finish 3rd in the MSHSL Class A state golf tournament. More>>

East's Haley Finishes 2nd in Class AAA Wednesday, June 14, 2017 11:41 PM EDT Updated: Mankato East sophomore, Carson Haley shot a 144 through two-rounds of action at the MSHSL Class AAA state golf tournament. The sophomore's score tied him for 2nd place, one shot behind Wayzata's Van Holmgren. More>>

MSU's Rodning Drafted by Blue Jays Wednesday, June 14, 2017 11:41 PM EDT Updated: The Toronto Blue Jays selected MSU LHP Brody Rodning in the 13th-round of the MLB draft with the 399th overall pick. More>>

Tigers Gearing Up For State Tournament Wednesday, June 14, 2017 9:36 PM EDT Updated: For the first time since 2015 the Marshall Tigers are back in the state baseball tournament. More>>

ML/GHEC/Truman Ready For First Ever State Tournament Tuesday, June 13, 2017 11:44 PM EDT Updated: In MLGHECT's sixth season as the Jaguars co–op, the team is setting its sights on winning a state championship. More>>

Thrive: Children's Museum Of Southern Minnesota Monday, June 12, 2017 5:29 PM EDT Updated: The Children's Museum of Southern Minnesota has a temporary exhibit space where they have the ability to rotate exhibits every 3–4 months. More>>

Thrive: New Juice Recommendations Tuesday, June 6, 2017 11:41 PM EDT Updated: The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends keeping children from drinking juice. More>>

Thrive: Sculpture Tour Promoting Wellness Monday, June 5, 2017 6:31 PM EDT Updated: Sculptures began lining the streets, marking their spot on May 13. More>>

Thrive: Shingles Can Strike Years After Chicken Pox Tuesday, May 30, 2017 2:47 PM EDT Updated: Anyone who has experienced the chicken pox virus may have a reactivation known as shingles. More>>

THRIVE: Hepatitis C Treatment Tuesday, May 30, 2017 2:47 PM EDT Updated: New drugs have made Hepatitis C treatment more effective. More>>

THRIVE: Harvest Of The Month Tuesday, May 30, 2017 2:47 PM EDT Updated: Eating fruits and vegetables are an essential part of our diets to stay healthy... More>>

THRIVE: School Snack Carts Tuesday, May 30, 2017 2:47 PM EDT Updated: Participating area schools are utilizing a snack cart in the morning to help keep kids on track. "A hungry student is a student that might have trouble focusing on their schoolwork, concentrating in the classroom. There might be behavior issues, trouble learning so this is just kind of a morning snack to hold them over until lunch," ISD 77/Mankato Clinic Foundation, Kelsey Rounds said. The snack carts are brought to the hallways around 9:30 in the morning. More>>

THRIVE: Less Invasive Bunion Surgery Tuesday, May 30, 2017 2:47 PM EDT Updated: A bunion is a bump on your big toe where a normal bone changes position to become more prominent or stick out. More>>

THRIVE: Maintaining Behavioral Changes Tuesday, May 30, 2017 2:47 PM EDT Updated: Whether it has to do with working out or dieting, making a life change can be difficult enough in itself, but maintaining that behavior change forever is the hardest part. More>>

THRIVE: Maintaining Sleep Schedule Tuesday, May 30, 2017 2:47 PM EDT Updated: Maintaining steady sleep schedule with ways to fall asleep without using medication. More>>

THRIVE: Prostate Cancer Screenings Tuesday, May 30, 2017 2:46 PM EDT Updated: The men's health forum coming up on April 11 brings health awareness to men.. Focusing in on prostate cancer at this year's event. More>>

THRIVE: Nutrition Importance When Working Out Tuesday, May 30, 2017 2:46 PM EDT Updated: Often times the importance of nutrition for fueling the body when exercising can be overlooked. More>>

THRIVE: Cancer Risks From Tanning Beds Tuesday, May 30, 2017 2:46 PM EDT Updated: "Recently saw a statistic that tanning beds cause more than 400 thousand skin cancers in the us a year. Here in the clinic we see skin cancer every day," Mankato Clinic Dermatologist, Dr. Paul Bandelin said. More>>

THRIVE: SMILES Program Works Toward Reaching Goals Tuesday, May 30, 2017 2:46 PM EDT Updated: SMILES is a center for independent living serving people with disabilities in the community.. And after coming across the Mankato Clinic's THRIVE campaign.. one SMILES counselor was inspired to use eat, move sleep into a program if their own. More>>

THRIVE: Health Hazards Of Drinking Pop Tuesday, May 30, 2017 2:46 PM EDT Updated: Pop's sweet taste, pleasant fizz and energizing jolt may often seem like just what you need. More>>

THRIVE: Benefits Of Weight Resistance Training Tuesday, May 30, 2017 2:46 PM EDT Updated: Although cardiovascular training is important.. often times women push weight resistance training off to the side. More>>

Thrive: Practicing Mindfulness To Change Thinking Tuesday, May 30, 2017 2:46 PM EDT Updated: Throughout the day many of us have negative thoughts running through our minds, but would do anything to make it stop and get rid of the worry. Mindfulness is the practice for managing thoughts and selecting your attention to give you an opportunity to worry less and select where you place that attention. "I use it when I'm caught up in my worries or I'm bombarded with too many thoughts at once or I find myself in this negative space or thinking about myself in a negative w.. More>>

Thrive: Cortisone Shots Improving Quality Of Life Tuesday, May 30, 2017 2:46 PM EDT Updated: Cortisone shots are injections that may help relieve pain and inflammation in a specific area of your body. More>>

Thrive: Dry Skin Remedies Tuesday, May 30, 2017 2:46 PM EDT Updated: It's hard to escape the effects of the cold, dry, Minnesota winters. But preventative steps to minimize dry skin can be used to keep it under control. More>>

Thrive: Dealing With A Binge Eating Disorder Tuesday, May 30, 2017 2:46 PM EDT Updated: A binge eating disorder is not an easy thing to deal with and often makes sufferers feel alone. More>>

Thrive: The Effects Of Asthma Tuesday, May 30, 2017 2:46 PM EDT Updated: People with asthma deal with symptoms like wheezing, shortness of breath, chest tightness, and coughing.. More>>

Thrive: Importance Of Hearing Check-Ups Tuesday, May 30, 2017 2:46 PM EDT Updated: Having a hearing disorder can sometimes go without notice because without a check-up individuals start to adapt. More>>

Thrive: Protecting Your Eyes Tuesday, May 30, 2017 2:46 PM EDT Updated: Some wear them as a fashion statement.. some wear them to avoid squinting.. but everyone should wear them for protection. More>>

Waterville Elementary Principal Wins Golden Apple Award Tuesday, May 30, 2017 2:46 PM EDT Updated: For most students, going to the principal's office can be a scary thing... But at Waterville Elementary, it's something they look forward to. More>>

Fairmont's Mike Fischer is May 'Good People' Tuesday, May 30, 2017 2:46 PM EDT Updated: This month's Good People Award winner comes to us from Fairmont. Mike Fischer combines his passion for softball with his passion for helping others. More>>

MSU Professors Are February Good People Tuesday, May 30, 2017 2:46 PM EDT Updated: Getting kids excited about learning can be tricky. This month's Good People recipients make learning fun. More>>

Prestons Are November Good People Tuesday, May 30, 2017 2:46 PM EDT Updated: Robert and Jean Preston want to make sure kids in Mankato don't go hungry when school isn't in session. More>>

MSU Grad Already Has A Job (And Business) Saturday, May 6, 2017 7:00 PM EDT Updated: Francis Kanneh created underrecruitedprep.com two years ago and plans to use his marketing degree to take it to the next level More>>

State Street Theater Receives Large Donation Tuesday, April 18, 2017 3:23 PM EDT Updated: State Street Theater is receiving their third cornerstone pledge in memory of a former Minnesota judge. More>>

DOL's Overtime Rule Put On Hold Tuesday, April 18, 2017 3:23 PM EDT Updated: The Department of Labor's new overtime rule set to go into effect today has been put on hold. More>>

Thrive: Managing Joint Arthritis Tuesday, January 31, 2017 3:28 PM EST Updated: Joint arthritis is painful. In this Thrive report, KEYC News 12s Lisa Cownie shows us being active is one key in managing that pain. More>>

Thrive: Thyroid And Body Function Thursday, January 26, 2017 7:29 PM EST Updated: There is one little gland in our bodies that can have a big impact on our energy levels, sleep patterns, and weight management. In this Thrive segment, KEYC News 12s Lisa Cownie tells more about the thyroid. More>>

Thrive: Obesity And Joint Problems Tuesday, January 24, 2017 7:40 PM EST Updated: Need another reason to stick with that weight management resolution you made? KEYC News 12s Lisa Cownie says giving your joints a break is a good reason to shed some pounds. More>>

Thrive: Preventive Screenings Friday, January 20, 2017 9:54 AM EST Updated: We have an idea for a New Year's Resolution you should stick to, making appointments to get preventive screenings done. In this Thrive segment, KEYC News 12's Lisa Cownie breaks down what preventive measures are out there and when we should get them done. More>>

Thrive: Loren Ewert's Journey Tuesday, January 17, 2017 7:20 PM EST Updated: Loren Ewert was diagnosed with Type 2 Diabetes in 2005. Loren says, "I didn't pay that much attention and wasn't that careful with what I was eating." More>>

Being Well Equipped For The Hockey Season Friday, December 16, 2016 7:49 PM EST Updated: With hockey season well underway there are many things to consider safety-wise before hitting the ice. KEYC News 12's Lisa Cownie looks into ways you can protect yourself on the ice. More>>

Thrive: Catching Up With Mary Jo Tuesday, December 13, 2016 8:04 PM EST Updated: KEYC News 12 and Mankato Clinic are nearing the end of our year-long community wellness initiative, Thrive. KEYC's Lisa Cownie catches up with the person that helped us kick it all off a little over a year ago. More>>

How to Select and Eat! A Pomegranate Monday, December 12, 2016 6:45 PM EST Updated: Hy-Vee registered dietitian Holly Ellison says pomegranates are in season right now! And they are packed with both flavor and nutrients. For example,? its antioxidants help guard against cancer, heart disease, premature aging and atherosclerosis. ? More>>

How Alcohol Affects Your Sleep Tuesday, December 6, 2016 3:07 PM EST Updated: As we wind down our year of the Thrive campaign, we focused on three categories eat, move and sleep. This time we’re talking about the sleep category and how alcohol may affect your sleeping throughout the night. More>>