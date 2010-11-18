Earlier today, volunteers from Mending Spirits Animal Rescue were extending its service to help those with pets.
Across the world, Muslims are marking one of the most important holidays on the Islamic calendar to celebrate the breaking of fast.
St. Paul police have arrested a man in a fatal weekend shooting near the Minnesota Capitol.
An area senator is promoting legislation to give them benefits.
Anti-police protesters are disrupting the Twin Cities Pride Parade over the police shooting of Philando Castile.
Cities all over are celebrating pride week and in Minneapolis, Loring Park is the hub of it all.
Minnesota Senator Al Franken Discusses the GOP health care plan with constituents in Burnsville.
Several area students are using creativity to combat contempt.
Dental office opened their doors to provide a day of free dental care for local veterans.
Authorities say three people were shot and injured following an altercation in a Twin Cities suburb.
The United Way's Week of Action is in full swing. And this Friday, local businesses teamed up to make a difference.
Dayton agrees to fund Legislature until October
Those who have been touched by cancer met in St. Peter to remember those who have lost the fight, and honor the survivors and caregivers.
The American Civil Liberties Union is accusing law enforcement officers in Minnesota of a brutal attack on an assault suspect.
A police pursuit Thursday afternoon spanning more than 20 miles ends in a cornfield near Waldorf
The pursuit started at a home in Mankato yesterday afternoon, where police had sought to arrest 38-year-old Danny Zuehlke, of Preston, on a felony warrant out of Fillmore County.Authorities say that's when Zuehlke stole the squad car, leading police on a 20 mile pursuit that reached speeds of 130 miles per hour. The pursuit ended in a cornfield near Waldorf, where Zuehlke fled from police on foot. Miller Says "Thankfully, in all of this, no officers nor civilians were injured.
We're one month away from Vikings Training Camp and Mankato is invited to help welcome the team to town.
For many people, the day doesn't start until they've had that first cup of coffee or two, but two local friends have turned their love for the drink into a whole lot more...
Partners for Affordable Housing has named Jen Theneman as its new Executive Director.
Dog Adoption Specialist with BENCHS, Terri Hanson, joined us today with Kennedy, a female Aussie/black mouth cur mix who came to BENCHS from another shelter that was overwhelmed with dogs.
Police are investigating a shooting at a Public Storage facility in the Minneapolis suburb of Minnetonka.
Organizers of the Twin Cities Pride Parade have apologized to police for asking officers to minimize their participation in Sunday's annual event in downtown Minneapolis due to tensions over the shooting of Philando Castile.
A federal jury in Kansas has awarded nearly $218 million to farmers who sued Swiss agribusiness giant Syngenta over its introduction of a genetically engineered corn seed variety.
Two people are injured after an alleged stabbing in Spirit Lake, Iowa.
President Trump's putdown of wind energy at his Iowa rally was denounced Thursday across the state, which has been a national leader in wind generation.
The Redwood County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a lottery scam surfacing in the area.
Two are injured in an unusual crash in Estherville Thursday morning.
The investigation into a leak of confidential information about allegations of sexual harassment by a University of Minnesota athletic department employee could become costly
Fairmont Sears Owner Jennifer Bolden says she was informed on Tuesday, June 20 by corporate that her location would be closing.
Senate Republicans took the wraps off their plan to repeal and replace Obamacare. Senate leaders are calling the bill a "discussion draft." Democrats contend it looks more like a "done deal" and they're furious.
For 12–year–old Nathan Mendoza, he's a bit too young yet to get behind the wheel of a car, but his hands were pulling the gears manning a tank and making a big splash.
Focus is on which aspects of the transit system were working well and which ones weren't.
Brown & Brown Insurance in North Mankato held a seminar to help the community understand who exactly will be affected and how.
The New Ulm Cathedral Greyhounds and Springfield Tigers have played some memorable baseball games against one another over the years. Now two players who were fierce rivals in high school are teaming up in the Northwoods League.
Students spent a day in a 19th century one-room schoolhouse to learn what things were taught back then.
The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating an accident out of Waseca County.
This week's Farm Forward looks at oilseeds, in particular a plant called pennycress, which could be used for biodiesel and other products
The Minnesota Department of Agriculture is warning residents about the dangers of a poisonous plant.
Owner of Kato Crossfit, Ben Janike, joined KEYC News 12 this Midday to talk about the importance of incorporating both strength and cardio training in your workout routine.
A North Mankato woman is facing multiple charges after allegedly abusing her five children.
A 30-year-old Waseca man is charged in a prostitution sting.
Organizers of the Twin Cities Pride Parade have asked police to minimize their participation in Sunday's event in downtown Minneapolis, citing tensions over the police shooting of Philando Castile.
A Meeker County patrol sergeant accused of stalking a man has pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct.
A Nebraska company wants a federal court to stop four Iowa cities from restricting fireworks sales. B
The University of Minnesota will raise tuition at its Twin Cities campus this fall
This month’s Good People recipient is giving back after she herself received help from the Arthritis Foundation
Wednesday, new video was released from the aftermath, showing the bravery of a little girl who witnessed the shooting.
A 29-year-old woman from Des Moines has died in a house fire in Algona.
A North Mankato family facing a health crisis receives a life-changing surprise.
Area firefighters respond to a shop with living quarters that was on fire earlier Wednesday afternoon. Crews from North Mankato, Nicollet, Lake Crystal, St. Peter, South Bend and Courtland were called to the fire on 421st Avenue just after 3:30 Wednesday.
On Wednesday, over 30 golfers from Minneopa, Terrace View and North Links all hit the links at Minneopa Golf Club for the 20th Annual Walker-Rider Tournament.
Celebrating the longest day of the year
15 hours, 30 minutes. No food. No water.
The workshop was based on a mock mass sickness at a college..having members work through how to react to the event, including response to the media.
Joshua Krueger's sentence was stayed in 2016, will now serve prison term for probation violation.
Lack of volunteer makes 2017 celebration most likely their last.
An estimated 5,000 Native American rock carvings in a native prairie setting near Comfrey tell the tales of life long ago.
The more than 100–year–old Schumacher's Berry Farm opened for the season last Thursday, June 15.
In Jackson County, a 19-year-old Mountain Lake man is injured in a motorcycle accident.
A Buffalo Lake man is injured after rolling his fertilizer spreader in Renville County.
Jordana Schreiner, RD, LD, Registered Dietitian with Hilltop Hy-Vee in Mankato, joined KEYC News 12 this Midday to talk about meal preps. Schreiner talked about why meal preps are recommended for everyone, including those with a busy lifestyle. She says the first thing you should do is go through the planning process and make a grocery list, making sure to keep your My Plate in mind. Hy-Vee has a variety of online tools to help making the meal prep process easier. Click here fo...
The Ramsey County Medical Examiner has confirmed the body recovered from a river in Fargo, North Dakota is that of a missing swimmer. Twenty-nine-year-old David Tikayne disappeared while swimming with friends June 5 near a pedestrian bridge that connects Memorial Park in Moorhead with Oak Grove Park in Fargo. Tikayne's body was found in the Red River last week. The Moorhead and Fargo fire departments and the Red River Vall... More>>
A Minneapolis man suspected of providing the fentanyl that killed an Edina man is charged with murder. Anthony West is jailed in Hennepin County on $500,000 bail. The 43-year-old West is charged with third-degree murder in the Feb. 25 death of a 27-year-old man who was not identified in a criminal complaint. Prosecutors around the state have been increasingly seeking murder charges against dealers who sell illicit drugs that result in a fatal overdose. ... More>>
The Navy says the USS Ronald Reagan is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, which provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region.
Proceeds from the event go to Children's Miracle Network hospitals.
A 9-year-old boy with special needs has been found in a marsh after wandering away from a camp in Eden Prairie.
Minehart says he has reached a point in his life where he wants to help others, just as many have helped him in his life.
Police in Fargo say officers uncovered a mobile methamphetamine lab after finding a man passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle.
As we enter the warmest months of the year, it's important to be aware of heat related illnesses.
Even though the pros don't take the gridiron for another month, that didn't stop a former Viking from coming to Mankato for a kids camp.
Earlier Saturday morning a Minnesota Twins youth baseball clinic took centerstage at the iconic Tink Larson Field over in Waseca putting the fun in fundamentals for those that may one day suit up at Target Field. "To come here, in the field that Tink built to teach some baseball, it's an honor," said Steve Hucke. Plenty of young baseball players from all over Southern Minnesota converged at Tink Larson Field for a clinic put on by the Minnesota Twins learning fr...
NFCA Player of the Year and National Champion Coley Ries will continue her softball career at the next level. The Eagle Lake-native inked a deal with the Texas Charge of the National Pro Fastpitch League. The former Mankato East Cougar led the Mavericks to the 2017 NCAA D-II National Softball Title.
Marshall wins 10-9 over Alexandria.
Springfield girls and Sleepy Eye United boys finish 3rd in the MSHSL Class A state golf tournament.
Mankato East sophomore, Carson Haley shot a 144 through two-rounds of action at the MSHSL Class AAA state golf tournament. The sophomore's score tied him for 2nd place, one shot behind Wayzata's Van Holmgren.
The Toronto Blue Jays selected MSU LHP Brody Rodning in the 13th-round of the MLB draft with the 399th overall pick.
For the first time since 2015 the Marshall Tigers are back in the state baseball tournament.
In MLGHECT's sixth season as the Jaguars co–op, the team is setting its sights on winning a state championship.
Bringing awareness to men and boys getting annual checkups.
The Children's Museum of Southern Minnesota has a temporary exhibit space where they have the ability to rotate exhibits every 3–4 months.
The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends keeping children from drinking juice.
Sculptures began lining the streets, marking their spot on May 13.
Anyone who has experienced the chicken pox virus may have a reactivation known as shingles.
New drugs have made Hepatitis C treatment more effective.
Eating fruits and vegetables are an essential part of our diets to stay healthy...
Participating area schools are utilizing a snack cart in the morning to help keep kids on track. "A hungry student is a student that might have trouble focusing on their schoolwork, concentrating in the classroom. There might be behavior issues, trouble learning so this is just kind of a morning snack to hold them over until lunch," ISD 77/Mankato Clinic Foundation, Kelsey Rounds said. The snack carts are brought to the hallways around 9:30 in the morning.
A bunion is a bump on your big toe where a normal bone changes position to become more prominent or stick out.
Whether it has to do with working out or dieting, making a life change can be difficult enough in itself, but maintaining that behavior change forever is the hardest part.
Maintaining steady sleep schedule with ways to fall asleep without using medication.
The men's health forum coming up on April 11 brings health awareness to men.. Focusing in on prostate cancer at this year's event.
The men's health forum is designed to reach an audience that doesn't necessarily pay as close attention to their health.
Often times the importance of nutrition for fueling the body when exercising can be overlooked.
"Recently saw a statistic that tanning beds cause more than 400 thousand skin cancers in the us a year. Here in the clinic we see skin cancer every day," Mankato Clinic Dermatologist, Dr. Paul Bandelin said.
Three different ingredients make something traumatic to an individual.
SMILES is a center for independent living serving people with disabilities in the community.. And after coming across the Mankato Clinic's THRIVE campaign.. one SMILES counselor was inspired to use eat, move sleep into a program if their own.
Using exercise as a natural medication.
Pop's sweet taste, pleasant fizz and energizing jolt may often seem like just what you need.
Although cardiovascular training is important.. often times women push weight resistance training off to the side.
Throughout the day many of us have negative thoughts running through our minds, but would do anything to make it stop and get rid of the worry. Mindfulness is the practice for managing thoughts and selecting your attention to give you an opportunity to worry less and select where you place that attention. "I use it when I'm caught up in my worries or I'm bombarded with too many thoughts at once or I find myself in this negative space or thinking about myself in a negative w..
Would you like to save money on your grocery bills this month?
Cortisone shots are injections that may help relieve pain and inflammation in a specific area of your body.
Resilience.. Mastering life's challenges by adapting regrouping and moving on.
It's hard to escape the effects of the cold, dry, Minnesota winters. But preventative steps to minimize dry skin can be used to keep it under control.
A binge eating disorder is not an easy thing to deal with and often makes sufferers feel alone.
People with asthma deal with symptoms like wheezing, shortness of breath, chest tightness, and coughing..
Having a hearing disorder can sometimes go without notice because without a check-up individuals start to adapt.
Some wear them as a fashion statement.. some wear them to avoid squinting.. but everyone should wear them for protection.
For most students, going to the principal's office can be a scary thing... But at Waterville Elementary, it's something they look forward to.
This month's Good People Award winner comes to us from Fairmont. Mike Fischer combines his passion for softball with his passion for helping others.
Getting kids excited about learning can be tricky. This month's Good People recipients make learning fun.
Robert and Jean Preston want to make sure kids in Mankato don't go hungry when school isn't in session.
Francis Kanneh created underrecruitedprep.com two years ago and plans to use his marketing degree to take it to the next level
State Street Theater is receiving their third cornerstone pledge in memory of a former Minnesota judge.
The Department of Labor's new overtime rule set to go into effect today has been put on hold.
A first-grade teacher in Sleepy Eye has dedicated decades to make learning fun and active.
Joint arthritis is painful. In this Thrive report, KEYC News 12s Lisa Cownie shows us being active is one key in managing that pain.
There is one little gland in our bodies that can have a big impact on our energy levels, sleep patterns, and weight management. In this Thrive segment, KEYC News 12s Lisa Cownie tells more about the thyroid.
Need another reason to stick with that weight management resolution you made? KEYC News 12s Lisa Cownie says giving your joints a break is a good reason to shed some pounds.
We have an idea for a New Year's Resolution you should stick to, making appointments to get preventive screenings done. In this Thrive segment, KEYC News 12's Lisa Cownie breaks down what preventive measures are out there and when we should get them done.
Loren Ewert was diagnosed with Type 2 Diabetes in 2005. Loren says, "I didn't pay that much attention and wasn't that careful with what I was eating."
With hockey season well underway there are many things to consider safety-wise before hitting the ice. KEYC News 12's Lisa Cownie looks into ways you can protect yourself on the ice.
KEYC News 12 and Mankato Clinic are nearing the end of our year-long community wellness initiative, Thrive. KEYC's Lisa Cownie catches up with the person that helped us kick it all off a little over a year ago.
Hy-Vee registered dietitian Holly Ellison says pomegranates are in season right now! And they are packed with both flavor and nutrients. For example,? its antioxidants help guard against cancer, heart disease, premature aging and atherosclerosis. ?
As we wind down our year of the Thrive campaign, we focused on three categories eat, move and sleep. This time we’re talking about the sleep category and how alcohol may affect your sleeping throughout the night.
Ginger and onions are packed full of flavor!
National wins 7-3 in ten innings.
Sleepy Eye topped Mankato American 10-9 in eight innings.
Mankato wins 6-3 Friday night.
The New Ulm Cathedral Greyhounds and Springfield Tigers have played some memorable baseball games against one another over the years. Now two players who were fierce rivals in high school are teaming up in the Northwoods League.
On Wednesday, over 30 golfers from Minneopa, Terrace View and North Links all hit the links at Minneopa Golf Club for the 20th Annual Walker-Rider Tournament.
As we enter the warmest months of the year, it's important to be aware of heat related illnesses.
Bringing awareness to men and boys getting annual checkups.
The Children's Museum of Southern Minnesota has a temporary exhibit space where they have the ability to rotate exhibits every 3–4 months.
The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends keeping children from drinking juice.
Sculptures began lining the streets, marking their spot on May 13.
At St. Peter Lutheran School you'll find a teacher who's love for her students goes far beyond scholastics.
Tonight's Golden Apple award winner has us going to Truman, Minnesota. This kindergarten teacher has been laying the educational foundation for children at Truman Schools for the last 21 years.
A local teacher is bringing science to a whole new level at Loyola Catholic Schools in Mankato.
The recipient of this week's Golden Apple award has a song in her heart and she loves to share that gift of music with all for her students.
School is back in session, and that means it's time again for the the Golden Apple Award.
This month's Good People Award winner comes to us from Fairmont. Mike Fischer combines his passion for softball with his passion for helping others.
Getting kids excited about learning can be tricky. This month's Good People recipients make learning fun.
Last year, Habitat for Humanity in Southern Minnesota built 8 homes throughout the region for families in need. Made possible by donations…and also by many, many hands volunteering.
It was in 1998 a tornado tore through the small town of Comfrey. Over the years volunteers like life-long resident Darlene Arnsdorf have worked tirelessly to rebuild the town.
Even in retirement, Jim Brown is a busy man.
Authorities say three people were shot and injured following an altercation in a Twin Cities suburb.
For many people, the day doesn't start until they've had that first cup of coffee or two, but two local friends have turned their love for the drink into a whole lot more...
The American Civil Liberties Union is accusing law enforcement officers in Minnesota of a brutal attack on an assault suspect.
Cities all over are celebrating pride week and in Minneapolis, Loring Park is the hub of it all.
Kids all over the Midwest traveled to Spring Lake Park to compete in an annual triathlon. For more information and/or to sign your child up, click here. -KEYC 12
Minnesota Senator Al Franken Discusses the GOP health care plan with constituents in Burnsville.
Two people are injured after an alleged stabbing in Spirit Lake, Iowa.
The Junker family owned a popular restaurant in North Mankato before closing its doors in 2008
The Junker family owned a popular restaurant in North Mankato before closing its doors in 2008