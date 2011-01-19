Mark Tarello - Chief Meteorologist

Mark Tarello is Chief Meteorologist for KEYC News 12. Tarello was forecasting weather on cable television while in high school in his hometown of Stoneham, Massachusetts. From there, he placed second out of 500 students in the National Collegiate Weather Forecasting contest while attending Lyndon State College in Vermont.

Tarello has worked as an on-air meteorologist just south of Atlanta at WRBL-TV, the CBS affiliate in Columbus, GA. Here he forecasted the weather during weekend evenings for two time zones serving both Alabama and Georgia. Tarello was also chief meteorologist at WMDN-TV, the CBS affiliate in Meridian, MS. While working in Mississippi he worked around the clock providing viewers with the latest breaking weather during hurricane Katrina. He was also an on-air meteorologist for KMEG-TV in Sioux City, IA; WMTW-TV in Portland, ME; WVNY-TV in Burlington, VT; and New England Cable News in Boston, MA. Tarello was also a meteorologist for WLVI-TV in Boston, MA, where he updated the forecast for the station web site and radio stations daily.

Tarello has been in Mankato since 2007 and brings around two decades of weather forecasting experience to KEYC News 12. In addition to his evening duties presenting the latest forecast on KEYC News 12 at 5, 6, 9, & 10 PM, you can also hear his forecast on the radio weekday mornings at 8:30am on 105.5 FM The River, and occasionally for the national network seen on The Weather Channel during the big weather events in southern Minnesota.

Have a weather question? Email Mark: mark.tarello@keyc.com



Hometown?

Stoneham, Massachusetts.

Alma Mater?

Lyndon State College in Vermont.

What's your favorite part of your job?

Everyday is different when it comes to the weather and that means that I get to tell a different weather story each day. I enjoy every part of the job from forecasting, to creating graphics you see on the newscasts, keeping people safe during breaking weather, and even taking a selfie with the viewers outside of work.

What did you want to be when you were growing up?

There were 2 professions I had an interest in, an airline pilot and television meteorologist. I liked weather better! :)

What got you interested in the weather?

It started in middle school that I really enjoyed all types of weather from snow, storms, to sunshine. I would watch the local news at night just to see what the weather would be for the next day. After becoming a weather watcher for the local television meteorologists and making many visits to the stations, I knew I wanted to do weather.

What's your favorite food?

Not a fan of seafood, but if I see food I'll eat it! Italian is my favorite food and I'm still searching Minnesota for the best cannoli for dessert.

What's your favorite band?

Outkast, Black Eyed Peas, Coldplay, and even Lady Gaga... Yeah, I'm pretty hip!

What's your favorite season?

While one of two snowstorms are fun, I still like summer the best.

If you could spend a week anywhere, where would you go?

Always enjoy trips to Disney World, that never gets old!









