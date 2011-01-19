Stacy Steinhagen - Anchor on KEYC News 12 at 5, 6 and 10 p.m.

Stacy Steinhagen joined the KEYC News 12 Team in October of 2010.

She earned a journalism degree from the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities. Before coming to KEYC News 12, She worked behind the scenes at WCCO-TV in Minneapolis. Her on-air start was at the NBC affiliate in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.



Stacy loves her job and loves serving the viewers of southern Minnesota. She says the best part is the opportunity she has to give back. With the American Cancer Society, Stacy serves on the South Central Leadership Team and the State Leadership Board. She also volunteers with Mankato Area Public Schools.

Growing up in Waconia, to her core, she's a proud Minnesotan (brutal winters and all) and knows she's very lucky to be at home!

Hometown?

Waconia, MN



Alma Mater?

University of Minnesota, Twin Cities



What's your favorite part of your job?

The people I meet



What's your dream story?

Cancer is cured.



What did you want to be when you were growing up?

News Anchor



What got you interested in the news?

I love live TV. From pretending to host a show as kid, to my first semester of journalism classes in college, I was hooked.



What's your favorite food?

Najwa Massad's praline cookies



What's one thing you can't live without?

My cell phone



What are your hobbies?

I have a serious passion for interior design. It compliments my shopping “hobby.”



If you could spend a week anywhere, where would you go?

Right now, I'd say anywhere in Europe. I've only traveled to the Scandinavian countries once, but I also think it's important to be a tourist right where you live, too!



