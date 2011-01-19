Ryan Gustafson - Reporter

Ryan Gustafson joined KEYC News 12 as a general assignment reporter in 2007. He didn't travel far to get his start in television news, Growing up only a half-hour away in tiny Warsaw, Minnesota.

Ryan graduated from the University of Minnesota. He earned a Bachelor's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a minored in Political Science. While at the U, Ryan served as a production volunteer for Twin Cities Public Television's weekly public affairs show, Almanac, as well as an intern for Almanac at the Capitol.

When off the clock, Ryan loves listening to his massive collection of CDs, hiking through the beautiful Minnesotan wilderness and catching up with friends, new and old.

Have a story idea? Email Ryan: ryan.gustafson@keyc.com

Follow @RyanKEYC

Hometown?

Warsaw, MN



Alma Mater?

University of Minnesota



What's your favorite part of your job?

Talking with thousands of great people in the Greater Mankato Area



What's your dream story?

World-ending meteor strike



What did you want to be when you were growing up?

Orthodontist. (You have to study for Organic Chemistry)



What got you interested in the news?

Aversion to desk work.



What person do you most admire?

Christopher Hitchens. The best at drinking, cussing and fighting. My three favorite things.



What's your favorite band?

In Flames. Swedish Death Metal melts my face off.







Tweets by RyanKEYC