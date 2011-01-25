Weather or Not

Wind Chills are nearing -40° this morning in some places. Even with sunshine we won't warm up that much, with highs only around 0 today. We'll be back into the teens below zero again tonight and even with a lighter wind, 5-15 mph, wind chills will still get into the -20s and -30s. I wouldn't be surprised to see another wind chill advisory for tonight.

Our temperatures slowly warm as we head into the week with highs around 10 by Thursday. We warm up even more by Friday, with highs in the middle to upper 20s.

Even warmer air moves in thanks to a pattern change. Right now, the jet stream is dipping across the middle of the country, allowing the cold, Canadian air to surge in. The jet stream will start to lift back north into the weekend, pushing the cold air back to Canada and allowing a surge of warm air, which arrives for the weekend and into next week, with highs in the 30s.

We're also seeing a pretty quiet week. With that push of warmer air on Friday, some flurries are possible. Another chance for some flurries or light snow on Monday.

