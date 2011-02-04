CLICK HERE to See the Schedule of Bandwagon Bands

A KEYC Original Program Since 1960!

Taped shows will air the following 4 Weekends

TAPING DATE BAND 2017 Schedule * January 2nd Dale Pexa in memory of Fran Pexa February 6th no band held open for snowstorm issues in January March 6th Dale Dahmen & the Polka Beats * April 3rd Bockfest Boys * May 1st The Wendinger Band June 5th Julie Lee and the White Rose Band * July 10th Kris & the Riverbend Dutchmen August 7th Leon Olsen * September 11th Sleepy Eye Area Concertina Club October 2nd Adam Sandhurts * November 6th Ray Sands & the Polka Dots December 4th Harvey Becker & the Riverside Dutchmen

* = Bandwagon Taping Dates

TBA: To Be Annouced

Subject to change with changes in CBS schedule