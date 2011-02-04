KEYC - CLICK HERE to See the Schedule of Bandwagon Bands

CLICK HERE to See the Schedule of Bandwagon Bands

Posted: Updated:

A KEYC Original Program Since 1960!

Taped shows will air the following 4 Weekends

TAPING DATE

BAND

2017

Schedule

* January 2nd

Dale Pexa in memory of Fran Pexa 

February 6th

no band held open for snowstorm issues in January

March 6th

Dale Dahmen & the Polka Beats

* April 3rd

 Bockfest Boys

* May 1st

The Wendinger Band

June 5th

Julie Lee and the White Rose Band

* July 10th

Kris & the Riverbend Dutchmen

August 7th

Leon Olsen

* September 11th

Sleepy Eye Area Concertina Club

October 2nd

Adam Sandhurts

* November 6th

Ray Sands & the Polka Dots

December 4th

Harvey Becker & the Riverside Dutchmen

* = Bandwagon Taping Dates
TBA: To Be Annouced

Subject to change with changes in CBS schedule