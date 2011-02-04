CLICK HERE to See the Schedule of Bandwagon Bands

Taped shows will air the following 4 Weekends
TAPING DATE
BAND
2017
Schedule
* January 2nd
Dale Pexa in memory of Fran Pexa
February 6th
no band held open for snowstorm issues in January
March 6th
Dale Dahmen & the Polka Beats
* April 3rd
Bockfest Boys
* May 1st
The Wendinger Band
June 5th
Julie Lee and the White Rose Band
* July 10th
Kris & the Riverbend Dutchmen
August 7th
Leon Olsen
* September 11th
Sleepy Eye Area Concertina Club
October 2nd
Adam Sandhurts
* November 6th
Ray Sands & the Polka Dots
December 4th
Harvey Becker & the Riverside Dutchmen
* = Bandwagon Taping Dates
TBA: To Be Annouced
Subject to change with changes in CBS schedule