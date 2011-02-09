Weather or Not: Warm Up May Cause Problems

We've been talking about it for a few days, temperatures are expected to get into the 30s starting this weekend into next week. It's something we've all been waiting for. But with the warmer air comes some concerns.

The first are the actual temperatures. Forecast models showing the warm up are showing temperatures could get into the 40s. But, with the massive amount of snow we have on the ground will actually inhibit temperatures a bit. When you get warmer air coming in over a cold, deep snowpack, clouds and fog will form. Those clouds and fog will then hold our temperatures back a few degrees.

The other problem: ice jams on rivers. We'll get above freezing during the day, allowing things to start flowing again, but drop back below freezing at night. Several days of the thaw-refreeze process can lead to ice jams.