Weather or Not: Warm Now Thanks to the South

Clouds hung tough overnight, helping us with a mild start in the 30s. We're looking for highs around 40 today as sunshine increases. We'll see breezy conditions today through Thursday, with southerly winds gusting to 30 mph at times.

We'll be a little warmer tomorrow and again on Thursday, with highs near 50. There's a chance for some drizzle and fog on Thursday morning.

Then the other foot drops on Friday, with highs back into the 30s. There is a chance for some light snow and rain Thursday night into Friday morning.

Highs stay in the 30s for the weekend and into next week.

Another low pressure system moves in for late Sunday into Monday. That low pressure system brings the chance for some snow. It's a bit early to give concrete amounts at this point, but early indications from some of our long range models are in the 2-4" or 3-6" range. Again, it's early to say for sure, but it's looking like a shovelable amount of snow is possible to start next week, so stay tuned as things become a little more clear! Also remember, while we are seeing a nice warm up, February and March can be some of our snowiest months!

We're seeing a nice warm-up thanks to the snow to our south disappearing. That allows conditions to warm-up to our south. And with a southerly flow of wind, that warmer air reaches us, helping us melt our snow. It also helps that the jet stream has pushed back to the north, pushing the arctic air out of here. Our sun angle right now is the same as in late October.