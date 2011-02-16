Weather or Not: Colder Air & Snow Returning Soon

Our warm weather pattern continues today and tomorrow with highs in the middle 40s for today with highs around 50 on Thursday. With the melting continuing, we'll see some drizzle and fog develop tonight and into tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow's high of 50° will be the first time at 50 or warmer since November. But, it's still February, so all good things must come to an end. A cold front will sweep across the region Thursday night into Friday, pushing in some colder air and bringing the chance for some flurries.

It'll be breezy on Friday, with northwest winds gusting to 30 mph with highs in the lower 30s. We stay in the 30s for the weekend too.

Another storm system comes in on Sunday into Monday. We'll see the chance for some rain and snow showers on Sunday before changing over to snow on Monday. With temperatures around 30 degrees and enough moisture, it looks like we could be in for a plowable snowfall. The other day I mentioned 2-4" or 3-6". Well, some of our long range models go higher than that. So, this is worth keeping an eye on. Remember, it's still February and February is one of our snowiest months on average.

