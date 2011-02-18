Weather or Not: Winter Returns with a Vengeance

A Strong Cold front has dropped our temperatures a good 20 degrees from yesterday with wind chills running in the single digits this morning. Look for sunshine today and highs in the upper 20s as winds gust to 30 mph.

A few more clouds tomorrow with highs in the middle 30s ahead of our next storm, that moves in overnight into Sunday morning, bringing the chance for some snow, sleet and freezing rain. It looks like most of the precip will get started after midnight, with a mix of sleet and snow before changing to a mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow in the morning hours on Sunday. By the afternoon, enough cold air will be in place that most of the precipitation will be snow.

We are going to be right on the line between the warm and cold side of the storm, so any shift in the track of the storm means all the difference in what we see. Some of us will miss out on the ice and see all snow and others might not see much snow at all. The track is going to be key and can still change. The greatest chance for ice accumulation looks to be in the SW parts of the viewing area, including the I-90 corridor.

As far as accumulation goes, up to 1/4" of ice accumulation is possible. Snowfall amounts will depend on where you are and the exact track. Right now, there's a range across the viewing area of 2 to 12", with the higher amounts appearing to fall in the northern parts of the viewing area. And I'll say it again, the track of the storm will depend on what we see. (This has happened many times with our storms this past winter, so we should be used to it)

Right now a Winter Storm Watch starts at 12 AM Sunday and goes into Monday for areas west of Mankato. It does include Nicollet county, but not Blue Earth county. This will probably be expanded and changed to a winter storm warning over the weekend.

Light snow lingers around into Monday. Another round of snow is possible next Thursday into Friday.