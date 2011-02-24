Weather or Not: Staying Cool with light snow

Some flurries are possible today along with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Cooler air will be in place thanks to a cold front that passed through yesterday. Our highs for today were set at midnight, as temperatures will stay fairly steady through the day.

Light snow returns to the forecast tomorrow and Saturday as a series of weak storm systems passes through the Midwest. We may see 1-3" of snow between the two days.

We're still watching a significant storm that will be in the Midwest on Sunday into Monday. The exact path is still not certain. Some forecast models are trending the storm more northward. It's something to watch and we should have a much better idea tomorrow about what this storm will be doing.

Temperatures remain below average into next week.

Today's average high is 34 and we won't be seeing that anytime soon. By Saturday, our sunrise will be before 7 AM and the sun will set at 6 PM.

Another note, February 23rd, 2010 was the last date in the winter of 2009-10 that there was any snow. We were snow free in March and April, with a seasonal total last winter of 56.6". The snowfall season is NOT ending on February 24th this year, unfortunately!

