Weather or Not: End of Meteorological Winter

In the world of meteorology, we tend to group the seasons into 3 month chunks. So, meteorological winter is December, January and February. So, today marks the end of meteorological winter, but we all know spring (as in the Vernal Equinox) is on March 20th.

Since November 1, we've picked up 80.6" of snow. That's just shy of 10" more than the record set in 1961-1962.

I'm sure some of you have seen the records for the Twin Cities, with the snowiest winter there in 1983-84 with 98.6" of snow. So, did Mankato miss out on big snows that winter? I wasn't around, so I can't tell you. What I can tell you is that the records we are looking back to are missing a bunch of information from the winter of 1983-84. So, it very well could be that the record snowfall was from that year, but since there is too much missing information, we can't use it.

The National Weather Service has been keeping weather records in the Twin Cities since the 1800s. The records we have access to only go back to the 1950s.

So if anyone has any weather information from 1983-1984, please let me know! Send me an email, tvkeegan@keyc.com or let me know on Facebook or Twitter!

