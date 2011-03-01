Weather or Not: Marching In Like a Lamb

Quiet start to March with mostly to partly sunny skies today. It will be breezy at times ahead of a cold front that moves in tonight. Highs today will reach the middle to even some upper 30s. That front brings in colder air tonight, with lows dropping to around 0, with some of us even going below. Wind chills will approach the -20s.

We'll be in the teens tomorrow then back to the 30s for Thursday and Friday. We cool into the 20s this weekend.

We have the chance for seeing some snow on Thursday, Saturday and Monday as the storm track across the country continues to be active. It appears each storm brings the chance for some accumulation. An early look would suggest 2 to 5" or so each time, something to watch.

March is on average the 3rd snowiest month, but it's also a month of drastic temperature change. Our average high for today is 35. By the end of the month, we're knocking on the door of 50 degrees for an average high. We gain about 3 to 5 minute of daylight each day and the sun angle continue to get higher and higher, helping us warm up.

Daylight Saving Time begins on the 13th and spring start at 6:21 PM on the 20th.