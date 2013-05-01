Claire Dau - Sports Director

Claire Dau joined the sports team at KEYC News 12 in April, 2013. She graduated from of Eastern Illinois University (EIU) spring 2012. Dau received a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Communication Studies with a concentration in Broadcast News.



Claire moved around growing up; making stops in Athens, GA. Princeton, Chillicothe, MO. and Charleston, IL. before coming to Mankato.

In her first year at EIU she ran for the D-I cross country and track programs. Although she loved every minute it, she decided to focus her attention on her broadcasting career. She worked for the PBS affiliate WEIU-TV and their Emmy Award winning program News Watch as a sports anchor and reporter.

Claire is a huge sports nut. She loves the Cubs, Bears, Blackhawks, Illini Basketball and of course her Georgia Bulldogs. Though she grew up a Bears fan, covering Vikings training camp has turned Claire into a fan of the purple and gold. When off the clock, Claire loves to play sports, catch up with friends, and travel.



Hometown?

Charleston, IL



Alma Mater?

Eastern Illinois University



What's your favorite part of your job?

Meeting and learning about the amazing people all across Southern Minnesota; and of course attending all of the different athletic contests.



What's your dream story?

I really enjoy learning the behind the scenes stories of our local athletes and teams and sharing those stories with our viewers.



What did you want to be when you were growing up?

Once I realized the WNBA wouldn't pan out (around age 10 haha), I wanted to be a TV broadcaster (either in sports or as a foreign correspondent)



What got you interested in sports?

I grew up watching and playing sports and wanted to continue having sports as a part of my life



What's your favorite sport to watch?

Favorite to watch: Football

Favorite to play: Basketball



What's your favorite food?

Tie between Bacon/Ham/Ribs (honestly anything BBQ) and Krispy Kreme Doughnuts



What's your favorite season?

Late Summer/Early Fall



If you could have any super power, which would you pick?

Fly



