Ashley Hanley - FOX 12 Mankato Anchor

Four people are charged in connection with an undercover prostitution sting in North Mankato.
Authorities say a woman is dead after an officer-involved shooting in southern Minneapolis. The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension released a statement Sunday saying two Minneapolis officers responded to a 911 call for a potential assault late Saturday. Exact details haven't been released, but officials say an officer at some point fired a gun, killing the woman. Officials say the officers' body cameras weren't turned on and a squad camera didn't capture the incident. Residen..
Vandals release 35,000 mink from Minnesota pelt farm
A former Waseca High School student is reunited with her class ring 60 years after it had gone missing.
At least two people are injured in an accident around 6 last night in McLeod County.
