Ashley Hanley - FOX 12 Mankato Anchor

Ashley Hanley started at KEYC News 12 as a news reporter in May of 2013. Hanley grew up in North Mankato and graduated high school from Mankato West. After high school, she attended the University of Wisconsin-River Falls. She earned degrees in Journalism, Political Science, communication studies/digital film and television.



She spent two summers and a winter break interning at KEYC News 12 before moving into a full time position in 2013. Hanley grew up watching KEYC News 12 and is thrilled to be working with the in the newsroom.

Hanley is a huge softball fan, having played for the Scarlets, and is a former KEYC Prep Athlete of the Week. She played for four years at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls. Her Falcons team won two Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) titles. They also made two NCAA appearances. In her junior year her team was one game away from the College World Series. After her senior year, Ashley was honored as the WIAC's Woman of the Year.

Despite spending her collegiate career in Wisconsin with a bunch of "Cheeseheads' Ashley remains loyal to her Minnesota Vikings. She is also a huge Minnesota Twins fan.

Have a story idea? Email Ashley: tvhanley@keyc.com



Follow @Ashley_Hanley1



Hometown?

North Mankato



Alma Mater?

UW-River Falls



What's your favorite part of your job?

Going out and meeting the wonderful people of Southern Minnesota and having the honor of telling their stories.



What's your dream story?

To interview the President



What did you want to be when you were growing up?

Honestly, a reporter



What got you interested in the news?

Watching KEYC News 12 every night with my parents



Do you have any hidden talents?

I can play the Star Spangled Banner by heart on the piano



What's your proudest moment?

When my little sister Kelsey was born on my 11th birthday



What's your biggest pet peeve?

Losing. (Which makes me wonder why I'm a Minnesota sports fan)



Have you ever been told that you look like someone famous?

The girl from Jurassic Park







Tweets by Ashley_Hanley1