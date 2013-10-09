Mitch Keegan - News Director

Mitch Keegan has been with KEYC News 12 off and on since August 2005. In his time with the station, Mitch has been weekend meteorologist, morning/midday meteorologist, morning/midday news anchor and producer. In October 2016, Mitch became News Director of KEYC News 12.

Mitch is a May 2004 graduate of Iowa State University, where he studied Journalism/Mass Communication and Environmental Science.

Mitch and his wife Kya live in the greater Mankato area with their 3 children.

In what little free time he has, he enjoys spending time outdoors relaxing and visiting with family and friends.

If you have any story ideas, comments or concerns, send Mitch an email: mitch.keegan@keyc.com

Hometown?

Bennett, Iowa



Alma Mater?

Iowa State University



What's your favorite part of your job?

Each day is different. I get the chance to help inform people what is going on in the world around them.



What's your dream story?

Any story that involves traveling



What did you want to be when you were growing up?

A train engineer.



What got you interested in broadcasting?

I've always been a news and weather junkie. I like to know what is going on in the community around me. You get a better world understanding covering and watching the news and that starts on the local level.



What's your favorite food?

Pizza. So many different toppings, you can have a different kind of pizza each day.



What's your favorite season?

Fall because of the colorful leaves and the crisp air.



What's your proudest moment?

When each of my girls were born. It's amazing how someone so small can capture your heart instantly and fill it with love and happiness.



What kind of animal would you want to be?

When I was a kid, I wanted to be a fish, so I wouldn't get in trouble.



