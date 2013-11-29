Holiday Harmony Concert this Sunday

The Riverblenders and Minnesota Valley Sweet Adelines visited with KEYC News 12's Mitch Keegan about their Holiday Harmony Concert in Mankato and St. Peter on Sunday December 1st.

The two showtimes are 3 PM at Christ The King Lutheran Church, 222 Pfau St, Mankato

and 7:30 PM Catholic Church of St. Peter, 1801 Broadway.

Tickets are $10.