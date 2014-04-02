City of Mankato Looking for Siren Volunteers

Chipotle Mexican Grill says both of its Mankato locations were impacted by a nationwide data breach earlier this Spring.
A 43-year-old Mankato man faces charges for allegedly possessing drugs and fleeing police in his vehicle.
Police say Tiger Woods was asleep at the wheel but had no alcohol in his system when officers spotted his car stopped along a Florida road.
MSU's dream season wraps with a national championship and an incredible 64–7 record.
Down a gravel road that becomes more of a parking lot is a Memorial Day service that's lasted as long as anyone can remember.
