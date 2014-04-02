City of Mankato Looking for Siren Volunteers

The City of Mankato is looking for volunteers to help ensure that area tornado sirens are working as the severe weather season approaches.

City officials ask that you call in to tell them if your nearby siren is working.

Cmdr. Sandi Schoenberg says, "So what I'm looking for is people who either live or work near one of the sirens who are willing to send me an email or give me a phone call and let me know whether or not the siren worked correctly."

These sirens are tested the first Wednesday of every month at all 11 Mankato locations at 1 p.m.The number to call is 507–387–8795.