U.S. Drones Used in Search for Kidnapped Nigerian Schoolgirls

The search for more than 200 kidnapped Nigerian school girls is intensifying with the U.S. now sending drone aircraft over the western African nation.  
  
A Boko Haram video of the kidnapped Nigerian school girls is re-opening wounds for others who have suffered at the hands of the Islamic extremist group.
Deborah Peters survived a Boko Haram attack on the same village.

Deborah Peters/Boko Haram Victim:
"WHEN THEY KILLED MY DAD AND BROTHER, I REALLY DIDN'T KNOW WHAT HAPPENED BECAUSE I WAS SHOCKED."
The 14-year old knows some of the kidnapped girls.. and prayed after she saw the video.

Deborah Peters/Boko Haram Victim:
"I PRAYED TO GOD THAT GOD WOULD RELEASE THEM SOON."
Boko Haram has held the girls for nearly a month. The Nigerian government says there still an open window to negotiate their release.
CBS News has learned the U-S has now launched drone aircraft over Boko Haram areas of Nigeria to assist in the search.
The U-S is flying Global Hawk drones.. they are bigger and fly higher than other drones in the U-S fleet.

Juan Zarate/CBS News National Security Analyst:
"WHAT THE UNMANNED DRONE GIVES YOU IS THE ABILITY TO SIT OVER THE PARTICULAR SITE FOR A LONG TIME TO UNDERSTAND WHAT'S HAPPENING DOWN BELOW."

U-S intelligence officers are also looking at every frame of this video working to pinpoint where Boko Haram is holding the girls.