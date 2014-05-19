KEYC - Price of a High School Graduation in Florida

Price of a High School Graduation in Florida

Posted: Updated:
What some people will have to do to get a good view at a Florida high school graduation.
 
A new graduation policy charges parents to see their children graduate from Manatee High.
It will cost $200 for "premium" seating.
On top of that...every student will have to fork over a $20 fee to take part in the event.

The district says the extra costs are a means to pay for the ceremony due to a lack of funds. They point out other high schools in Manatee County already charge graduation fees.

The school will waive the $20 charge for students with financial needs, but the $200 preferred seating price still stands.