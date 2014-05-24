NUC Defeats Loyola in Section Softball Posted: Saturday, May 24, 2014 7:39 PM EDT Updated: Saturday, May 24, 2014 7:39 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

It was a beautiful Saturday afternoon for area softball sections at Caswell Park with several teams looking to advance along on the road to state.



The Greyhounds wasted no time scoring as Anne Schwartz smashes one over the center–fielder's head for a ground rule double to make it 2–0 in favor of Cathedral.



Later on the Crusaders answer back as Kayla Gross ropes a sacrifice fly to left to cut the lead in half. And we have a good ball game between two softball Titans.



To the 7th we go, as one last chance for Loyola as McKenna Elert drops one down the line for a double.



But the Greyhounds pull this one out by a final score of 2–1 to advance to the championship game on Thursday.

