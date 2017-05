In the elimination bracket Sleepy Eye St. Mary's took on Martin County West in a nail–bitter.

Shawna Dressen sends one deep to left for MCW...that brings in one run, the throw to the plate not in time and the Mavs go up 2–0.

But the Knights come charging back as Anna Lux loops one to right for the RBI score and after being down 4–2, St. Mary's comes back to win it 5–4 to keep their season alive.