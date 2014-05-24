MSU Baseball Ready for World Series

The Minnesota State Mavericks baseball team is one day away from the start of the College World Series in North Carolina.
The Mavs, making their third consecutive appearance will take on Seton Hill, making their first-ever appearance in the NCAA final eight.
Last year, the Mavs finished second in the nation and say this year they're looking to bring home the title.
But first they'll have to get by the Griffins who come into the tourney with a 40-15 record.
Coach Matt Magers says the two squads match up pretty well.
The first pitch is set to be thrown at noon tomorrow.