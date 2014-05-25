MSU Baseball Falls in Opening Round of World Series Posted: Sunday, May 25, 2014 6:07 PM EDT Updated: Sunday, May 25, 2014 6:07 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

The Minnesota State baseball team opened the first round of the College World Series in Cary, North Carolina this afternoon.



The Mavs took on the Griffins of Seton Hill, a small college in Pennsylvania.



Before the game Coach Matt Magers said the two teams are matched up pretty evenly and his prediction was dead on.



First inning, Seton Hill strikes first as Nicholas Sell ropes a base hit to left to make it 1–0 in favor of the Griffins.



But, they're not done yet...after a couple of batters reach Matt Malacane pokes one through to plate a run and the throw home is not in time and suddenly it's 3–0 Seton Hill.



Next inning though it's the Mavs turn in the second as Parker Sullivan drills one deep to right center for the RBI triple to make it 3–1.

Then the Mavs get some help as Griffin's pitcher Mike Bittel sends one to the backstop, Sullivan comes across to score to make it a one–run game.



But the Griffins hang on to beat the Mavs by a final score of 4–2.



After the game, Coach Magers says his team put up a good fight.



And the good news is...the Mavs aren't done yet.



They will play Tuesday in an elimination game against Colorado Mesa or St. Thomas Aquinas.







