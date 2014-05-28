Remembering Maya Angelou, 1928-2014











Maya Angelou knew both..and turned them into lessons of hope. OBAMA: "SHE HAS INSPIRED COUNTLESS OTHERS WHO HAVE KNOWN INJUSTICE AND MISFORTUNE IN THEIR OWN LIVES." In 2011, President Obama awarded her the medal of freedom. ANGELOU AT 2005 CHRISTMAS TREE LIGHTING CEREMONY WITH GW BUSH IN BKG: ... "WE HEAR A SWEETNESS. A WORD. " And at a Christmas tree lighting for President Bush. ANGELOU AT 1993 INAUGURATION: "THE ROCK CRIES OUT TO US CLEARLY, FORCEFULLY.." She brought her poetry to the White House...with a reading at Bill Clinton's Inauguration. "IF I HAD TAUGHT BEFORE I HAD WRITTEN A BOOK I MIGHT NEVER HAVE WRITTEN A BOOK. I LOVE TO TEACH. I AM A TEACHER." And she was a teacher - a long time professor at Wake Forest University. Her most acclaimed work came shortly after. "I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings" is the story of her childhood. She wrote six autobiographical volumes of poetry. She was also an actress, songwriter, and historian. She won three grammy awards and directed and produced movies.

When she found her voice, Angelou went on to learn five languages and travel to Africa, where she met Malcom X...and took on a role in the Civil Rights movement. She also worked with Martin Luther King...and was devastated when he was assassinated on her 40th birthday.