Remembering Maya Angelou, 1928-2014

Maya Angelou may be best known for her autobiography, "I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings." But the country also came to know her as a poet and a teacher, able to reach generations of Americans through her words.
Maya Angelou turned pain into poetry...
ANGELOU: "UP FROM A PAST ROOTED IN PAIN, I RISE"
That was her crystal clear message for nearly half a century - to rise above misery, and find hope. That is what Angelou did herself - and what led to a life of remarkable accomplishment.
ANGELOU READING: "LEAVING BEHIND NIGHTS OF TERROR AND FEAR I RISE INTO DAYBREAK MIRACULOUSLY CLEAR"
She grew up poor, in Stamps, Arkansas where, at the age of seven, she was raped by her mother's boyfriend. After she testified against him, he was murdered. Angelou blamed herself and stopped talking for five years - a long silence before a life of eloquence.
1993: MY GRANDMOTHER WOULD SAY, MAMA DON'T CARE WHAT THESE PEOPLE SAY ABOUT YOU BEING AN IDIOT OR YOU BEING A MORON, MAMA DON'T CARE. MAMA KNOWS THAT WHEN YOU AND THE GOOD LORD GET READY, SISTER YOU GONNA BE A PREACHER.
When she found her voice, Angelou went on to learn five languages and travel to Africa, where she met Malcom X...and took on a role in the Civil Rights movement. She also worked with Martin Luther King...and was devastated when he was assassinated on her 40th birthday.
Her most acclaimed work came shortly after. "I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings" is the story of her childhood. She wrote six autobiographical volumes of poetry. She was also an actress, songwriter, and historian. She won three grammy awards and directed and produced movies.
And she was a teacher - a long time professor at Wake Forest University.
"IF I HAD TAUGHT BEFORE I HAD WRITTEN A BOOK I MIGHT NEVER HAVE WRITTEN A BOOK. I LOVE TO TEACH. I AM A TEACHER."
She brought her poetry to the White House...with a reading at Bill Clinton's Inauguration.
ANGELOU AT 1993 INAUGURATION: "THE ROCK CRIES OUT TO US CLEARLY, FORCEFULLY.."
And at a Christmas tree lighting for President Bush.
ANGELOU AT 2005 CHRISTMAS TREE LIGHTING CEREMONY WITH GW BUSH IN BKG: ... "WE HEAR A SWEETNESS. A WORD. "
In 2011, President Obama awarded her the medal of freedom.
OBAMA: "SHE HAS INSPIRED COUNTLESS OTHERS WHO HAVE KNOWN INJUSTICE AND MISFORTUNE IN THEIR OWN LIVES."
Maya Angelou knew both..and turned them into lessons of hope.