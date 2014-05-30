KEYC - Toyota Pickup Reaches 1,000,000 Miles

A nearly 20-year-old Toyota pickup truck has just clocked its *millionth* mile!
  
Nancy Richardson is the proud owner of a 1995 Toyota T100.

On Thursday, she took her vehicle for its last spin. Richardson drove the truck right into a Toyota dealership in Jasper, Indiana.

The owner says she drives about 800 miles a week selling seafood to restaurants and she made sure the truck was up to date on its inspections and oil changes.

Richardson named the truck "Clyde" short for Clydesdale since it works like a horse.