Cathedral Best Crusaders 2-1 in Section Baseball Posted: Saturday, May 31, 2014 4:29 PM EDT Updated: Saturday, May 31, 2014 4:29 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

It wasn't just the sun that was bringing the heat on the baseball diamond this afternoon.



This afternoon's match up between Mankato Loyola and New Ulm Cathedral saw the pitchers bringing the heat as well in a classic duel with a trip to the section finals on the line.



Loyola southpaw Mark Korteum was sharp...he was perfect through four innings and allowed only two hits in the game, but for his opponent, New Ulm Cathedral, it's not the quantity of the hits, but the quality and one of them...a double from Jack Schwartz, plates two runs and that's all the

Greyhounds need as they go on to beat the Crusaders 2–1 to earn a trip to the section finals on Thursday.



Loyola will play in an elimination game Tuesday with the winner facing Cathedral for a trip to state.

