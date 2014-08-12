Jeff Johnson to Challenge Gov. Mark Dayton in November

Hennepin County Commissioner and former State Representative Jeff Johson will challenge Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton in the fall. Also in the running were businessman Scott Honour, former House Speaker Kurt Zellers and former House Minority Leader Marty Seifert.Turnout appeared to be light at polling places across the state, making the outcome more unpredictable. Dayton had his own primary, but wasn't in any real danger of missing out on his party's nomination.It was the first time in 20 years that Republicans had a wide-open primary. Usually their endorsed candidate has a smooth path to the general election ballot. Johnson carried the endorsement into this primary race.

----KEYC News 12