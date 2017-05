Tonight... Blue Earth Area played host to the Marshall Tigers at Wilson Field.

Big South Conference football debuted tonight in 7 different communities across Southern Minnesota.The Merger of the South Central and Southwest conferences resulted in the 13–team Big South.

Tigers on the prowl, leading 28-7 as Brad Bahlmann dumps to Adam Schultz who shakes off the defenders and gets inside the 15.





That sets up this nifty play as Bahlmann rolls out to his right with the crafty jump pass to Matt Thompson in the end zone for the TD.





But right after the extra point...this happens...big lightning strike and play is suspended late in the third with Marhsall leading 35-7.