Annual Mullet Festival Draws Crowd in Alabama Posted: Monday, September 1, 2014 11:52 PM EDT Updated: Monday, September 1, 2014 11:57 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

A labor day tradition that's all business. Residents of Lillian, Alabama came together for their Annual Labor Day Mullet Festival Monday afternoon.



One of the festival's main events is the mullet tossing event, which is fun for people of all ages.



There is also live entertainment, exhibits, kids games, and much more all put on by the Optimist Club of Perdido Bay.

