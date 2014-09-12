Frost Advisory: Protect Your Plants Posted: Friday, September 12, 2014 9:45 PM EDT Updated: Friday, September 12, 2014 9:45 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

With cooler temperatures now, it may be time to start thinking about protecting your plants.



With temperatures dipping down, you'll want to keep your garden warm and pay attention to weather forecasts.



Experts say one of the most susceptible vegetables to freezing temps: tomatoes.



And the best way to protect your plants from freezing is by covering them up.



Diane DeWitte, University of Minnesota County Extension Educator, says, "Don't use plastic because if it touches it, it will freeze. Use something breathable like sheets. Sheets, towels or something like a gardening cloth."



Diane DeWitte with University of Minnesota County Extension also says you can cover your garden with something natural like straw to keep it warm.

