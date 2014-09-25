Ferguson, Missouri Police Chief Issues Apology

"I'm truly sorry for the loss of your son."



Ferguson Police Chief Tom Jackson appeared in civilian clothing.... In a video apology to the family of 18-year-old Michael Brown.



The unarmed teenager was shot six times by a Ferguson police officer last month.



Chief Jackson also lamented the length of time – more than four hours – brown's body lay on the street.



Chief Jackson said, "Please know that the investigating officers meant no disrespect to the Brown family, to the African–American community, or the people of Canfield."



Brown's parents were Washington Thursday pressing for a full federal investigation.



Their attorney says they will review the video.



Jackson also apologized to any peaceful protestors who felt their rights were violated in the weeks after Brown's death.



But some say the chief's move is too little, too late.



Resident James Quattlebaum said, "I think the guy was genuine in his apology. Did it come too late? Maybe."



Resident Shanon Hicks said, “He did stand up to it and admit it, but I feel like he was pressured into it because his job may have been on the line at that moment."



Chief Jackson says he looks forward to solving Ferguson's problems together – but acknowledged the mistrust between the African–American community and police.







