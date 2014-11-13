Rep. Walz Seeks to Serve as Ranking Member of VA Committee Posted: Thursday, November 13, 2014 11:40 PM EST Updated: Thursday, November 13, 2014 11:40 PM EST Posted:Updated:

Congressman Tim Walz is seeking a leadership position in the next Congress.



The representative recently writing an op-ed in The Hill newspaper making his case to serve as ranking member of the Veterans Affairs Committee.



Walz says the current VA system is in crisis and his top priority would be to ensure every veteran gets excellent medical care.



Walz was elected to his 5th term in Congress last week.



He currently sits on the Veterans' Affairs, Agriculture, and the Transportation and Infrastructure committees.

