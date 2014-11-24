KEYC - Ferguson Grand Jury: No Charges Against Officer in Killing of Mi

Ferguson Grand Jury: No Charges Against Officer in Killing of Michael Brown

Officer Darren Wilson will face no charges in the killing of Ferguson, Missouri Resident Michael Brown. Robert P. McCulloch, the current Prosecuting Attorney for St. Louis County, announced the decision made by the grand jury not to charge the officer with any wrongdoing.


President Obama will make a statement on the Ferguson decision at 9 PM Central Time in the White House Briefing Room.