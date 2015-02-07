East Hockey Beats Austin 4-3

While the weather outside is warming up, fans were cooling down on the ice at All Seasons Arena for a Big 9 Boys hockey matchup between Mankato East and Austin.

Cougars and Packers fighting for control of the puck before Hunter Johnson tries to clear it but Austin's Dan Bolingberg intercepts it and fires the slapshot in to put the Pack up 1–0 early in the first.

Cougars waste no time

with the answer back as Judd Schultz pokes it past the goalie to knot it all up at one.

And the Cougars take the thriller over Austin by a final score of 4–3.