MSU Women's Basketball Downs Minot State

From the ice to the hardwood....the MSU women's basketball team hosted Minot State in an NSIC contest at Bresnen Arena this afternoon.

Beavers come out hot as Savannah Kingsbury drains the three pointer from the top of the key to put Minot State up early in the first.

Mavs answer back with some downtown shooting of their own as Aubrey Davis gets the bucket to fall to keep this a back and forth contest.

Minot comes up big on D though as Alex Haley grabs the steal...maintains control and takes it down the court before sending it across the lane to a wide open Kingsbury for the easy putback.

Beavers would lead by six at the half, but MSU answers back with a commanding 75–61 victory.