Mav Men's Basketball Rolls Over Minot State

The MSU men's team was also in town...as they followed the women in a matchup against the Beavers.

The Mavs looking for the hometown sweep.

We'll pick it up in the second half with the Mavs up seven when the Beavers go inside to the big guy, 6 foot eight Lamont Prosser who lays it in for two.

MSU answers with some great ball movement around the key before Alex Herink flashes through the lane for the nifty putback to keep the Mavericks rolling throughout.

Minot State tries to hang with the Mavs...this time going Everett Robinson who navigates through the MSU defense with the floater.

Mavericks just too much though for the Beavers as they cruise to a 81–62 home victory.