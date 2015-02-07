Scarlet Hockey Downs Falcons 3-2

After the Cougars took care of the Packers....the Scarlets of West were looking for the Mankato sweep as they took on the Faribault Falcons.

Scarlets come out strong as Jimmy Miller fires off a quick wrister but its deflected over the glass.

Falcons on the attack as Tyler Becker comes flying down the ice only to have West defenseman Nick Sanford knock it away.

Scarlets with another chance as Kyle Looft lifts one over the goalie.

Scarlets would outshoot the Falcons 8–1 in the first as they come away with the 3–2 victory over the Falcons.

