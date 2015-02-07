1 MSU Hockey Sweeps UAA 4-0

The top–rated Minnesota State Mavericks got goals from five different players in rolling to a 5–2 win over Alaska Anchorage last night in Mankato.

Tonight, they go for the series sweep after winning 17 of their last 20 games.

This one was a defensive battle with no score going late into the second....until MSU's Teddy Blueger gets the deflection to sneak one by to put the Mavs up 1–0.

The Mavericks would add three more in the third

as they sweep the Seawolves 4–0.

The Mavs return to action next weekend as they travel to Alaska Fairbanks.