Bill to Protect Minnesota Security Hospital Workers Passes Committee

Legislation to expand assault protections to employees of the Minnesota Security Hospital passed in a Senate Judiciary Committee Tuesday afternoon as the issue maintains momentum in St. Paul.





The bill aims to give harsher consequences to patients at the facility if they assault a worker, changing the penalty for assaulting an employee from a misdemeanor to a felony.





The bill, authored by Senator Kathy Sheran (DFL-Mankato), addresses the high rate of assault among those who supervise or work directly with dangerous patients and/or persons with mental illnesses at the St Peter hospital. Members of the AFSCME Council 5, who represent workers at the hospital, testified in support of the proposed legislation.





“This legislation helps to keep both workers and clients of the Security Hospital safe,” said Sen. Sheran. “It is a step in the right direction for zero-tolerance of violence in the workplace.”













