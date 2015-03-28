MSU Hockey Loses 2-1 to RIT In NCAA Tourney

An historic season for the MSU hockey team comes to a heartbreaking close.

RIT with the game winner with less than six minutes to go in the game

and MSU falls 2–1...ending a remarkable season.

The Mavs entered the tourney as the number one overall seed and were looking to break the ice and get that elusive first tournament win.

But RIT got off to a quick start, with defenseman Alexander Kuqali scoring just over four minutes into the game.

They're pumped as the underdogs strike first.

MSU would answer back late in the second with a goal from Teddy Blueger to knot it all up at 1....MSU gaining momentum.

But RIT advances to the final round of eight, scoring this controversial goal late in the third.

Officials had to look it over for several minutes after initially calling no goal...thinking their may be contact with the goalie.

But after review, the refs say its good.

MSU finishes the season at 29–8–3.

Congrats to the Mavs and Coach Mike Hastings on a phenomenal season.

-KEYC News 12