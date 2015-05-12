Fairmont Man Avoids Jail Time in Sentencing in Halloween Crash Posted: Tuesday, May 12, 2015 11:51 PM EDT Updated: Tuesday, May 12, 2015 11:51 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

A Fairmont man, 54, is sentenced to three years probation in connection with a car accident on Halloween night that injured a young boy out Trick or Treating.



Braydon Lindsay, 6, was hit and dragged while crossing the street. He was treated in Rochester.



Court records indicate Terence Zimmer's blood alcohol was .08 within two hours of his arrest and he was convicted of a misdemeanor DWI charge.



For a felony charge of criminal vehicular operation, a three-month jail sentence is stayed and a felony DWI charge is dismissed.



Zimmer must do community service and pay $2,000 in fines and restitution.

