More Hwy 22 Construction Begins

Construction has begun on Highway 22, as MnDOT prepares for future work on Highway 169.



These work zone signs, lowering the speed limit to 40 miles per hour are in place, waiting to be installed, in between Mankato and St. Peter.

Crews will be widening the road in five locations along the highway, as well as adding turn lanes, in anticipation of a major flood mitigation project on 169 between Mankato and St. Peter in 2016.

A similar process will take place on Highway 99 next week, starting Monday.

