156TH Annual Blue Earth County Fair Starts July 30th

The 156th Annual Blue Earth County Fair is coming up July 30 to August 1st at the Fairgrounds in Garden City.

Thursday is Senior Day with a free lunch and activities and music. Friday is kid's day with crafts.

And Saturday is family day.

Admission to the Blue Earth County Fair is free but there's a $5 charge for parking.

A full list of all the attractions, music, grandstand shows and more can be found at www.blueearthcountyfair.org

--KEYC NEWS 12