Kelsey Barchenger - Morning/Midday Anchor

Kelsey Barchenger started at KEYC News 12 on December 31, 2014. She grew up in Elysian, MN and graduated from Gustavus Adolphus College. Kesley earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a minor in English. She did her internships at KEYC News 12, WCCO-TV in Minneapolis, and Radio Mankato. She began her career out of college at Waseca County News, where she worked as a Newspaper Reporter. In October of 2016, she was promoted to the Morning and Midday anchor for KEYC News 12.

Kelsey loves being able to build relationships with people all over southern Minnesota. The the most rewarding part of her job is being able to see those same people at the mall or a coffee shop the and talk with them.

She hates the cold and would move to Hawaii in a flash if she didn’t love what she does every single day!



Have a story idea? Email Kelsey: kelsey.barchenger@keyc.com



Hometown?

Elysian, MN



Alma Mater?

Gustavus Adolphus College



What's your favorite part of your job?

I love having something different to do every single day.



What's your dream story?

I’d love to do a story similar to the one the reporter did on Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs, where I’m reporting on delicious food falling from the sky.



What did you want to be when you were growing up?

I wanted to be a doctor. That changed when one of my classmates fainted at the doctor’s office.



What got you interested in the news?

When I was younger, I’d prop my dad’s camera up on our kitchen counter and create my own game shows. My mom was always the lucky contestant and she always went home a winner. I just loved the concept of taking my own ideas and making them into something bigger for everyone to see.





Have you ever been told that you look like someone famous?

I’ve been called Miranda Lambert a time or two… maybe it’s just the blonde hair?

If you could spend a week anywhere, where would you go?

I would be gone to Hawaii in a flash. I love the warm weather, beaches, and AMAZING Hula Pie!



What's your favorite food?

I am in love with every single flavor of ice cream or frozen yogurt.



What's your favorite sport to watch?

I love watching football! I bet on the Vikes winning the Superbowl every single year… I lose money every single year.







