Mankato EDA Approves Land Sale to Energy Company

Approval from the Mankato Economic Development Authority clears the way for a renewable energy facility.

The city wants to sell a roughly 60–acre chunk of land in the Sakatah Industrial Park along Lime Valley Road for $1.2 million to Geronimo Energy.

The land was purchased by the city in 1996.

Monday's action allows the city manager to begin negotiations for a future purchase agreement with Geronimo Energy.

--- KEYC News 12