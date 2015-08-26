PHOTOS - Celebrate National Dog Day with Us

MANKATO, Minnesota – August 26th is National Dog Day. A day to show love for our four-footed friends.



Although not an official holiday, National Dog Day was founded in 2004 by Colleen Paige (Also the founder of National Mutt Day, National Puppy Day, National Cat Day, and more). Paige is a Pet & Family Expert and Animal Advocate.



The goal of National Dog Day is to make the public aware of the number of dogs that need to be rescued each year and to recognize everything dogs do for us.



According to nationaldogday.com, “Dogs put their lives on the line every day - for their law enforcement partner, for their blind companion, for a child who is disabled, for our freedom and safety by detecting bombs and drugs and pulling victims of tragedy from wreckage.”



