PHOTOS - Celebrate National Dog Day with Us

Two people are charged in connection with an undercover sex trafficking operation in Blue Earth County.
Two people are charged in connection with an undercover sex trafficking operation in Blue Earth County.
Lisa Shellum is charged with one count of theft by swindle and one charge of misconduct by a public official.
Lisa Shellum is charged with one count of theft by swindle and one charge of misconduct by a public official.
Authorities say a woman who may have been trying to reach Canada was found dead in northwestern Minnesota.
Authorities say a woman who may have been trying to reach Canada was found dead in northwestern Minnesota.
A 37-year-old Mankato man is facing charges after allegedly leading police on a pursuit through local yards and a bike trail.
A 37-year-old Mankato man is facing charges after allegedly leading police on a pursuit through local yards and a bike trail.
An 81-year-old man is injured after falling asleep at the wheel in McLeod County.
An 81-year-old man is injured after falling asleep at the wheel in McLeod County.