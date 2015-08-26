Rob Clark - Weekend Sports Anchor

Rob Clark joined the KEYC News 12 team in December 2014 after graduating from South Dakota State University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in mass communications. The Spencer, Iowa native is excited to be serving the people of Southern Minnesota and Northern Iowa not too far away from home. Robert is a die-hard baseball fan and enjoys spending time out on the diamond.



Have a story idea? Email Robert: tvclark@keyc.com

Follow @KEYCClark

Hometown?

Spencer, IA

Alma Mater?

South Dakota State University



What's your favorite part of your job?

Meeting new people every day, and serving the people of Southern Minnesota and Northern Iowa



What did you want to be when you were growing up?

Baseball play-by-play announcer



What got you interested in the news?

Participating in large group speech from high school.



What person do you most admire?

Torii Hunter



What's your favorite candy?

Three musketeers



What's your favorite sport to watch?

Baseball



What's your favorite band?

Nickelback



What's your favorite food?

Pizza



Favorite Book?

Artemis Fowl



What are your hobbies?

Spending time outdoors fishing/hunting. Playing all sorts of sports, especially baseball



What's your biggest pet peeve?

When people say effect instead of affect



What kind of animal would you want to be?

Honey Badger or Komodo Dragon



If you had access to a time machine, where and when would you go?

Into the future when I can fly in a Millennium Falcon





Tweets by KEYCClark