North Mankato's Intersection of Lookout and Commerce Closed for Paving Wednesday

North Mankato city road crews will be shutting down the segment of North Ridge Drive between Pleasant View and Lookout, including the intersection of Lookout Drive and Commerce Drive, for paving Wednesday.
Officials say the work will start early Wednesday morning and should continue through late afternoon.
The intersection of North Ridge Drive and Pleasant View Drive will still be open, but construction crews say drivers should expect delays.
A Henderson woman is injured in a rear-end accident in Blue Earth County.
A Henderson woman is injured in a rear-end accident in Blue Earth County.
Six school buses and 4 vans are destroyed after a fire broke out at the Truman bus garage.
Six school buses and 4 vans are destroyed after a fire broke out at the Truman bus garage.
Rider couldn't brake traveling down Marsh St. hill in Mankato.
Rider couldn't brake traveling down Marsh St. hill in Mankato.
The hunt in the East Minnesota River Refugee will run until December 31.
The hunt in the East Minnesota River Refugee will run until December 31.
St. Paul police say a security guard who was shot at St. Catherine University has been arrested for falsely reporting a crime.
St. Paul police say a security guard who was shot at St. Catherine University has been arrested for falsely reporting a crime.