North Mankato's Intersection of Lookout and Commerce Closed for Paving Wednesday

North Mankato city road crews will be shutting down the segment of North Ridge Drive between Pleasant View and Lookout, including the intersection of Lookout Drive and Commerce Drive, for paving Wednesday.
 
Officials say the work will start early Wednesday morning and should continue through late afternoon.

The intersection of North Ridge Drive and Pleasant View Drive will still be open, but construction crews say drivers should expect delays.