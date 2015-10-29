MANKATO, Minnesota – Happy National Cat Day! October 29th is National Cat Day. A day to show love for our feline friends.



Although not an official holiday, National Cat Day was founded in 2005 by Colleen Paige. (Also the founder of National Mutt Day, National Puppy Day, National Dog Day, and more). Paige is a Pet & Family Expert and Animal Advocate.



The goal of National Cat Day is to celebrate the cats you have and find forever homes for the ones you don't.



According to nationalcatday.com , “We encourage you to spoil your fur baby a little more on National Cat Day than any other day (you don't want them to get too demanding do you?) by buying them a new toy drenched in cat nip, giving them something simply scrumptious to eat, offering LOTS more cuddling and making a donation to your local shelter in their honor. The best way you can celebrate though is to save a life! So if you can....ADOPT....don't shop. Estimates reveal that there are approximately 4 million cats entering shelters every year with 1-2 million being euthanized.”



So help us show love for the cats that bring joy to our lives! Share your pictures with us on Twitter and Instagram using #KEYCCats or share them on our Facebook wall. You can also email them to pictures@keyc.com



We'll add them to our slideshow throughout the day.



Don’t forget to include their names and where you are from!

